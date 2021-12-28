News18 Evening Digest: No Need for Prescription for 60+ to Receive Covid Precaution Dose & Other Top Stories

Senior Citizens Won’t Have to Show Prescription for Third Covid Dose But…: Centre on Booster Shot for 60+

Senior citizens will not have to produce a medical certificate or prescription or proof of their frail condition while taking the Covid-19 third dose but they are suggested to go for the "precautionary dose" only after they are medically advised to do so. According to the letter sent by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to states and Union Territories, those who are 60 years old or above, with comorbidities, having received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will be provided with the "precautionary dose" on the doctor's advice from January 10, 2022.

As Yellow Alert Sounded in Delhi Over Covid Surge, Here’s What This Colour-coded Action Plan Means

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced to impose a 'yellow alert' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital with immediate effect in view of the surge in a number of Covid-19's delta and Omicron variant cases. The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of non-essential shops based on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

ICC Announces Nominees For Men’s Test Player of the Year, Ravichandran Ashwin Finds Place

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for Men's Test Player of the Year. The cricket governing body on Tuesday stated that the shortlists of ICC Awards 2021 will be announced from 28 December. The board decided to name the nominees for the Men's Test Player on Tuesday for the annual awards. Four players received the nomination for the coveted prize - Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Shahid Kapoor Starrer Jersey Won’t Release on December 31, New Date to be Announced Later

Amid growing concerns over the spread of Omicron cases, the release date of Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey has been postponed. The sports drama, a remake of the Nani starrer Telugu drama by the same name, was set for a December 31 release. The makers have decided to postponed the release as of now and a new date will be announced later. Reports say this decision has been taken owing to the rising Omicron scare in the country.

‘Time to Teach Harassers, Not Victims’: NCW Chairperson Seeks Withdrawal of ‘Misogynist’ JNU Circular

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought withdrawal of a "misogynist" circular issued by the JNU, which says girls are "suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends". The circular was issued for a counselling session by the JNU on sexual harassment. Tagging the circular on Twitter, Sharma sought its withdrawal.

Sourav Ganguly Given Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy; Currently Stable

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had tested positive tested positive for Covid-19 late on Monday night, received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in high-risk patients. The Woodlands Hospital, where Ganguly is admitted released a press statement that read: "He (Ganguly) received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently hemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Soutik Panda in Consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status."

Regret Police’s Behaviour Towards Our Doctors, Says Health Minister, Urges to Call off Strike

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has regretted the police behaviour on protesting doctors and asked the resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. Police personnel had lathi-charged protesting doctors who marched towards the Supreme Court demanding to expidite NEET PG counselling hearing.

