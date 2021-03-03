News18 Evening Digest: No Time Constraint for Getting Covid Vaccine Anymore and Other Top Stories

‘Can Get Vaccinated 24×7 at Your Convenience’: Govt Removes Time Constraint for Getting Covid-19 Shot

Hospitals can extend or advance the vaccination schedule any day and do not have to stick to a fixed schedule to inoculate people against Covid-19 and, the government has said, in a move that will help speed up the vaccination drive.

‘Views Different From Govt Not Sedition’: Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against Farooq Abdullah

The Supreme Court, while hearing a PIL against former Jammua and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, said that holding an opinion different from that of the government in power was not sedition. The court also dismissed the petition filed against the politician from Kashmir.

IT Dept Raids Properties Linked to Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vikas Bahl

In a massive action against some big Bollywood personalities, the Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of noted film Director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Dale Steyn Issues Apology Over Comments on IPL; Says Never Intended to Degrade, Insult Any League

A day after pacer Dale Steyn's comment on IPL created a furor on social media, the former South African international on Wednesday took to social media to clarify his statements and said what he said was taken out of context and he did not intend to degrade, insult or compare any leagues.

Did Banksy Scale London’s Reading Prison Wall for his Latest Artwork? Fans Want to Know

An artwork that has almost all the markings of acclaimed anonymous street artist Banksy's handiwork has appeared on a wall of the Reading Prison in London. The UK prison which has been abandoned since 2013 had once famously housed Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde and Wilde had also written one of his last poems in the jail, titled Ballad of Reading Gaol. The picture, thus has made everyone believe that it could possibly be Wilde in the wall art. It shows a prisoner during mid-escape, dangling on a rope made out of bedcovers tied to a typewriter.