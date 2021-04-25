News18 Evening Digest: No Walk-in Vaccinations from May 1, 551 Oxygen Plants to be Set Up Under PM CARES & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Walk-in Vaccinations From May 1; Those Eligible Will Have to Register on CoWIN/Aarogya Setu First

No walk-in vaccination for age group of 18 to 44 years from May 1. Centre says there would be no facility for on-site registration for beneficiaries initially. READ MORE

After PM Modi’s Push, 551 More Oxygen Plants to Come up in India via PM CARES Fund

With oxygen supply emerging as the biggest challenge in the destructive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that every district should now have its own oxygen plant in order to secure supplies. All districts will be getting such oxygen plants from the PM CARES Fund. READ MORE

Maha Govt Likely to Vaccinate All Citizens Free of Cost, Says State Min Nawab Malik

As Coronavirus infections continue to rise unabated, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday noon announced that the state will vaccinate all its citizens for free of cost. Malik stated that the initiative has been discussed with the state Cabinet, and global tenders will be floated soon. “We will vaccinate the entire state population of Maharashtra above 18 years of age for free of cost,” Malik said. READ MORE

As Cases Spiral in Delhi, Kejriwal Extends Strict Covid-19 Curbs Till 5am On May 3

The Delhi government extended on Sunday strict curbs it had imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases till 5am on May 3, as the capital struggled with spiraling infections and a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds. READ MORE

Tears, Prayers, Police, JCB: How Saroj Hospital in Delhi Saved Over 100 Lives

On a gloomy Saturday afternoon, the staff at the Saroj Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi broke down and started praying anxiously as lives of more 100 patients hung by a thread amid rapidly depleting oxygen supply. An oxygen tanker had reached the hospital after the staff spent hours running around in search of supplies and making frantic calls to the government and police. READ MORE

BMC Finds 36.30% of Seropositivity in Mumbai, Surge in Non-Slum Areas & More Covid Antibodies in Women

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released its third Sero Survey report in which 10,197 blood samples of citizens from BMC dispensaries and private laboratories, across 24 wards in Mumbai were tested. The report stated that Mumbai’s Seropositivity is 36.30 percent. READ MORE

Ask The Doctor: Here’s How You Can Deal With Falling Oxygen Levels At Home

In this week’s column, the queries have been answered by Dr. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General – Indian Council of Medical Research. In this column, Dr. Ganguly has answered questions regarding vaccine efficacy, mutant strains, and guided patients on how to deal with falling oxygen levels at home. READ MORE

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Chennai Make Brisk Start After Opting to Bat First

MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided Chennai will bat first in Mumbai. They have made two changes – one forced with Moeen Ali unfit and Dwayne Bravo coming in. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also made the way for spinner Imran Tahir. On the other hand, RCB have also made two changes bringing in Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini in place of Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed. READ MORE

