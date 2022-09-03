News18 Evening Digest: Nora Fatehi Quizzed in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case; Gotabaya Returns to Sri Lanka & Other Top Stories

Nora Fatehi Grilled for 7 Hours in Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case Against Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Friday morning for around seven hours at their office in the capital’s Mandir Marg in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Read More

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns to Sri Lanka: Ex-Prez Given State-Bungalow, Round-the-Clock Security

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka late Friday night from Singapore, where he had fled fearing reprisal at the hands of the people of Sri Lanka for leading them to an economic crisis. He returned to Sri Lanka 51 days after fleeing the country amid a wave of protests. Read More

Publicly Slapping, Forcing to Lick Urine: This List & Data Speak Volumes About India’s Unruly Politicians

Avideo of yet another member of a political party abusing a citizen surfaced on Saturday, just days after three Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were caught on camera assaulting an elderly woman in Mumbai for allegedly not allowing them to put up a poster outside her shop, this time in Karnataka. Read More

Has Shehnaaz Gill ‘Changed’ After Signing Salman Khan Film, Other Big Projects? Here’s the Truth

Of late, Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for his infectious smile and cute antics, has been putting on a serious face during her public appearances. Shehnaaz, who won several hearts with her entertaining stint on Bigg Boss 13, seems to be a “changed person”. Moreover, Sidharth Shukla’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. Shehnaaz was said to be dating Sidharth at the time of his death. Read More

Not Only Economy, India is Zooming Ahead Most Nations in Food, Heritage & Languages | A Topper’s Report Card

India has leapt past the UK in the last three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy in the world, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data. According to a Bloomberg report, the size of the Indian economy in ‘nominal’ cash terms in the quarter through March was $854.7 billion, while that of the UK was $816 billion. Read More

