News18 Evening Digest: 'Not Criticising, But Please Reduce VAT on Fuel': PM Modi Appeals to States for 'Welfare of People' and Other Stories

‘Not Criticising, But Please Reduce VAT on Fuel’: PM Modi Appeals to States for ‘Welfare of People’

PM Modi made the appeal during his meeting with Chief Ministers over the Covid situation. “Health infrastructure improved only with the combined efforts of Centre and the states,” he said, adding that the coordination is more vital now, especially as the world is staring at a war situation. READ MORE

Karachi Suicide Bombing: Why Pakistani Separatists Are Targetting Chinese Nationals? | Key Points

The Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack carried by a woman suicide bomber inside the University of Karachi campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday that killed three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. READ MORE

‘Rather Than Please World as A Pale Imitation…’ On ‘Hypocrisy’, Jaishankar Says India Not Looking for Approval

Adding to his volley of attacks on the West, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India will engage with the world on its own terms and the country does not require anyone’s approval to do so. READ MORE

‘He’s Doing Well in Death Overs’: Ravi Shastri Picks PBKS Pacer Who ‘Could be Walking into Indian Team’

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped huge praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm quick is into his fourth season with the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was among the two players retained ahead of the mega auctions. The 23-year-old has been a vital cog in the PBKS arsenal. He has improved his game with the new ball and is currently among the best death bowlers in the tournament.READ MORE

Congress Has Not Just Lost its Chance With Prashant Kishor. It Has Declared its Own Loss in 2024

Over the last two years, talks between Kishor and the party’s first family have been a recurring phenomenon, breaking down and starting afresh every few months. This week, with a potential deal reaching the final stage and collapsing at the eleventh hour, and Kishor publicly stating that he had declined the offer made to him, it seems the long-drawn saga has finally concluded. READ MORE

Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu Charged With Sexual Assault, Responds Through Facebook Live Session

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has been charged with alleged sexual assault by the Kerala Police, as per reports. The Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman’s complaint, which was received on April 22. READ MORE

