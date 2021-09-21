News18 Evening Digest: Notification Allowing Women in NDA to Be Released by May, Defence Ministry Tells SC & Other Top Stories

Notification Allowing Women in NDA to Be Released by May, Defence Ministry Tells SC

The Defence Ministry has informed the Supreme Court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy (NDA) will be out by May next year. Keeping the timeline in mind, deliberate planning and meticulous preparation is needed to ensure smooth induction and seamless training of such women candidates, the ministry said.

Two Pilots Dead as Army Chopper Crash Lands in J&K’s Udhampur During Training Sortie

Two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said. "Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crash- landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in the district," a Jammu-based defence spokesman said.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Presents Copy of Bhagvad Gita to Netflix Co-founder Reed Hastings

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur met the co-founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, for a discussion on Tuesday morning. Thakur also presented Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, with a copy of the sacred text Bhagavad Gita during their meeting.

Uttarakhand Electricity Dept Employees go on 48-hour Strike, State May Face Blackout

Towns and villages in Uttarakhand may have to face blackouts or other issues concerning the electricity department as power sector employees went on a strike on Tuesday morning to force the state government to give in to their demands. The employees of the power sector department will continue their strike till September 23.

Planning to Fly to US? Check Revised Guidelines As Biden Administration Announces New Covid Rules for International Travel

The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the US. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by Covid-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions.

World’s Largest Cruise Ship is All To Set Sail For The First Time in 2022

The world's largest cruise the Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is about to set sail for the first time ever. Next year on March 4, Wonder of the Seas is all set to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. It will sail around the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May.

Marathi Actress And Her Friend Die in a Car Accident in Goa

An actress from Pune and her friend died in a car accident as the four-wheeler crashed into a creek from a bridge on the Baga-Calangute route near Arpora village in Goa. The incident happened early Monday morning. Both the occupants of the car died due to drowning as the car was centrally locked and fell into a creek.

