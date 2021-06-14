News18 Evening Digest: Novavax Says Its Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effective, Including for Variants, And Other Top Stories

Covid-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective, Including for Variants, Says Novavax

The jab “demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4% efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding “the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity." READ MORE

Telugu YouTuber Chased by a Crow for 7 Days in Serbia, Video Goes Viral

The YouTuber, named Anvesh, was recently visiting Serbia in Europe when he was chased around by a crow for seven days and squawked at him angrily as if he was its rival. READ MORE

Why India’s Youngest Billionaire Apologised after Defeating Viswanathan Anand in Chess

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently admitted to ‘cheating’ to win a charity chess match against chess master Viswanathan Anand. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on His Death Anniversary, Writes ‘There is No Life Without You’

“I miss you my best friend, my man, my love," Rhea Chakraborty wrote on social media as she shared a pic with Sushant Singh Rajput. READ MORE

Astronauts Breathtaking 100-Photo-Collage of Suez Canal From Space Features the Iconic ‘Evergiven

The picture is actually a digitally constructed collage, in which the Suez canal is visible with its two parallel waterways and five intersections. READ MORE

This Professional Cuddler’ Charges $100 Per Hour. Here’s What the Job Involves

As per her rules, her client can ask her for anything that falls within her code of conduct as long as she is comfortable and can do it wholeheartedly. READ MORE

This Post Office Scheme Gives You Rs 14 Lakh By Investing Rs 95 Per Day

Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme is a mix of endowment and money-back plans. READ MORE

