News18 Evening Digest: Ola Sold 60,000 Electric Scooter in a Day, 4 in Every Second, Says CEO & Other Top Stories

India To See Extended Monsoon As Rainfall in North Shows No Sign Of Retreat Till September-end

The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no sign of decline till the end of September. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southwest monsoon withdrawal from northwest India takes place if there is cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days. READ MORE

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates

Finance minister on Thursday is likely to announce that the government will provide guarantee of up to Rs 31,000 crore for the bad bank — National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). Union Cabinet earlier on Wednesday approved a proposal of government guaranteeing security receipts (SR) issued by NARCL, sources told News18. READ MORE

Shilpa Shetty Claims She was ‘Not Aware What Raj Kundra was Up to’ in Mumbai Police’s Chargesheet

Shilpa Shetty is among 43 witnesses whose statements have been recorded in the 1467-page supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the Raj Kundra pornography case. The actress has reportedly told the Mumbai Police that she was too busy with her work to know what her husband Raj Kundra was up to. READ MORE

‘Swarm Intelligence’ Borrowed From Ants Is Helping Driverless Cars Avoid Crashes

Cars that drive themselves without the help of drivers are considered to be the new computer technology by implementing the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). But to prevent road accidents and traffic jams or getting the car into each other’s way, one should need to learn cooperation. To prevent such issues, scientists and researchers are learning from social insects like ants. READ MORE

7 Killed, Schools Shut, Power Lines Snapped: Monsoon Mayhem in UP Since 24 Hrs, Red Alert in Some Areas

At least seven people were killed in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as rains lash the region, with some areas witnessing heavy downpour for the last 24 hours. Low-lying areas in capital city of Lucknow were reported inundated on Thursday, power lines were snapped due to uprooting of trees in several areas. In some areas, railway tracks were submerged and underpasses closed due to waterlogged roads. READ MORE

Ola Sold 60,000 Electric Scooter in a Day, 4 in Every Second: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola, took to Twitter on Thursday to share his company’s record-breaking sales of the Ola electric scooters. In his post, Aggarwal said that India was committing to electric vehicles (EVs) and that it was rejecting petrol. He said that since the company opened up the sales of the electric scooters, they have been selling at an alarmingly rapid pace, reaching a sales rate of around 4 scooters per second. September 16 is the last day of sales and purchases will close at midnight. READ MORE

SBI Cuts Home Loan Interest Rate to 6.7% for Any Amount, Zero Processing Fee. Know More

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday has reduced the home loan interest rates to 6.7 per cent for any loan amount. This is the first time a bank is providing home loans at a uniform rate, the lender mentioned. The latest offer by country’s largest lender aims to encourage the home buyers ahead of the festive season. READ MORE

