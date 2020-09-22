News18 Evening Digest: Oppn Boycotts Parliament, Rhea Chakraborty Denied Bail, Realme Narzo 20 Review

Opposition Stages Lok Sabha Walkout, Boycotts Parliament After Row Over Farm Bills

A united Opposition has boycotted parliament, walking out of the Lok Sabha hours after a similar move in the Rajya Sabha, in protest over the contentious farm bills and till three key demands, including the revocation of suspension of eight members, are met. The government has said that it would consider revoking suspension only after the suspended Rajya Sabha members apologise for their behaviour on Sunday. READ MORE

'I Climbed on Table, Broke Mic': AAP's Sanjay Singh Says ‘Unruly Conduct’ Was for Democracy

As the 'unruly behaviour' of Rajya Sabha members over two contentious farm bills snowballed into a major tussle between the Centre and Opposition, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accepted he had climbed on the table and even broke the mic. Singh said it was to "safeguard democracy". “Let the government apologise, bring the Bill back to the House and ensure there is division of votes. The government has committed a sin and strangulated democracy," he told News18. READ MORE

Academic Session for College Freshers from November 1, Vacations to Be Curtailed: UGC Guidelines

The delayed academic session for freshers in universities and colleges will begin from November 1, and the winter break this year, the summer vacation in 2021 and other holidays would be curtailed to compensate for the time lost. These guidelines have been accepted by the University Grants Commission. Universities have also been recommended a six-day teaching learning schedule every week. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to Remain in Jail Till October 6

Actress Rhea Chakraborty will remain in prison till October 6, a Mumbai court ruled today, extending her judicial custody for another two weeks. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty have requested bail from the Bombay High Court, which will take up the matter tomorrow. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 on drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. READ MORE

'Real Voice of Opposition': Mahua Moitra's Roaring Speech on PM CARES Fund is Winning the Internet

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra once again went viral on social media with her speech in the Parliament on Saturday as she came down heavily on the Centre. In a fiery speech that is now going viral, Moitra said PM CARES Fund is against public interest as it is not answerable to Parliament even though it collects funds from the public. She said 38 public sector companies contributed Rs 2,100 crore to the Fund, which is 70 per cent of the total corpus. READ MORE

Realme Narzo 20 Review: Excellent Battery, Good Camera and Middling Performance at Rs 10,499

Realme’s Narzo series, introduced earlier this year, was seemingly geared for the young and impatient. If you’re not crazy about gaming, though, the spectrum of priorities while buying a phone would typically include getting a device that looks good, has a sturdy build, offers excellent battery life and hopefully throws in a good camera into the balance, too. It is this that Realme appears to have gone for, with the Realme Narzo 20. READ MORE

'Strongest, Targeted Attack': China Sharply Expands Mass Labour Programme In Tibet, Claims Report

China is pushing growing numbers of Tibetan rural labourers off the land and into recently built military-style training centres where they are turned into factory workers, mirroring a programme in the western Xinjiang region that rights groups have branded coercive labour. Beijing has set quotas for the mass transfer of rural labourers within Tibet and to other parts of China, according to over a hundred state media reports, policy documents from government bureaus in Tibet and procurement requests released between 2016 and 2020. READ MORE