News18 Evening Digest: Sharad Pawar Demands Presentation from Govt on India-China Situation and Other Top Stories

Sharad Pawar Says Centre Should Make Presentation Before Parliamentary Panel on India-China Situation

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday said there should be a presentation by the government on the situation at India-China border in Ladakh, where armies of the two countries are involved in a face-off. Pawar, who is in New Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, said there are other defence-related issues on the table for discussion, but he will make a request that a presentation is made on it.

India Has One of the World's Lowest Covid-19 Mortality Rates But Numbers Don't Tell the Whole Story

For months, India has been struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic with limited success. The country's reported mortality rate is surprisingly low compared to other countries with high infection rates. But some scientists warn that the numbers are incomplete and misleading. Not all deaths take place in a hospital. Even if a patient dies in hospital, but it is not covered by the Health Ministry's medical certification of cause of death (MCCD) web portal, the death may not get logged in the system. And even if it is, it likely won't get a cause of death, and so won't be included in the Covid death toll.

In Tamil Nadu's Political Theatre, Language Drama is Running to Full Houses

The political discourse in Tamil Nadu is swaying inexorably towards an oft-trodden ground: language politics. A high-stakes political crossfire is underway in Tamil Nadu over the perceived imposition of Hindi and the exclusion of regional languages; the Dravidian parties are wasting no time in trying to score points over each other.

Trump Says Kim Jong Un Showed off Headless Body of His Executed Uncle to North Korean Officials

The headless body of Kim Jong Un's executed uncle was displayed to senior North Korean officials, US President Donald Trump told the author of an upcoming book on the US president. Jang Song Thaek, the North Korean leader's uncle by marriage, was purged for treason in 2013, in what was widely seen as Kim mercilessly asserting his authority. Kim "tells me everything. Told me everything… He killed his uncle and he put the body right in the steps," Trump told Washington Post investigative journalist Bob Woodward, according to his forthcoming book Rage.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik and 4 Others Denied Bail in Drugs Case

A special court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in a drugs-related case. The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case. The NCB had begun its investigation after retrieved chats between Chakraborty and the late Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly hinted at the use of banned drugs.

Elon Musk 'Forgets' Son X Æ A-12's Name in Interview, Says 'Sounds Like a Password'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk named his baby X Æ A-12 in May and we still haven't been able to figure out what it means or how to pronounce it correctly. Then they changed the baby's name to X Æ A-Xii and we still can't get it. But we may not be the only ones. Turns out, the list includes Musk himself. In a video posted online, an interviewer asks Musk how X Æ A-12 is doing. Musk seems genuinely confused for a minute. He asks the interviewer to repeat himself, and then laughs. "Oh, you mean my kid... That sounded like a password," he says.