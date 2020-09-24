News18 Evening Digest: Oppn Gets CAG Ammo on Rafale, Sensex Crash and Other Top Stories

'Opening a Can of Worms?' Chidambaram Slams Govt as CAG Report Sheds Light on Unmet Offsets in Rafale Deal

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the Centre after the CAG called for a review of the defence ministry's policy for offsets over the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale deal with French firm Dassault Aviation in a report. "CAG finds that the vendors of the Rafale aircraft have not confirmed the transfer of technology under the offset contract," Chidambaram said in a tweet. He referred to the report as the "opening of a can of worms", and said the offset obligations should have started on September 23, 2019 and the first annual commitment should have been completed by September 23, 2020, which was yesterday. "Will the government say if that obligation was fulfilled?," he asked. READ MORE

Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 3%; Fresh COVID-19 Restriction Fears Weigh

Falling for the sixth straight session, benchmark Sensex plunged 1,115 points on Thursday amid a heavy selloff in global equities. After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE index lost further ground and settled 1,114.82 points down at 36,553.60. Similarly, the NSE Nifty crashed 326.30 points to close at 10,805.55. Barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex components ended in the red. IndusInd Bank was the top laggard, tumbling over 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Tata Steel. Traders said growing concerns over economic recovery and fresh pandemic restrictions led to the global market selloff. READ MORE

Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, Diagnosed with Severe Covid-19, Passes Away

Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, 65, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting Covid-19, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was in a critical state, the hospital had said on Wednesday. Rao, the sitting MLA from Bidar, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with diagnosis of severe Covid-19 infection. READ MORE

Former Australia Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away in Mumbai Aged 59

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, one of the finest exponents of ODI cricket, died of sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He was in a bio-bubble in a city hotel. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. READ MORE

Harley Exits India, Books $75 Million in Fresh Restructuring Costs

US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions, including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India. The announcement comes two months after Harley unveiled a strategy to shift focus back to more profitable motorcycles and core markets such as the United States. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Introduced as the First Contestant

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Jaan was introduced as the first contestant of the new season of Bigg Boss on Thursday. The reality show's host Salman Khan introduced Jaan during a virtual press conference. Jaan has followed his father's footsteps and made his debut as a singer in 2016 with a cover of his father’s song from the film, Akele Hum Akele Tum. He has also sung popular Bum Bum Boley from Aamir Khan-starrer, Taare Zameen Par. READ MORE