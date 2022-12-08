News18 Evening Digest: Outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur Resigns, Says 'Some Issues Changed Direction' and Other Stories

Outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur Resigns, Says ‘Some Issues Changed Direction’, Outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur Resigns, Says ‘Some Issues Changed Direction’ and other news only in evening digest.

Himachal Election LIVE Results: Outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur Resigns, Says ‘Some Issues Changed Direction’; Cong Chief Kharge Thanks Voters

The Congress has surged ahead of the BJP on 39 of the 68 seats with one seat already under its belt, while the ruling party has won four seats and is ahead in 21 constituencies, according to trends from Himachal Pradesh where the counting of votes is underway. READ MORE

Modi Magic, Rahul Low-Show, Rural-Tribal Sweep: How BJP Scripted History With Biggest-Ever Win in Gujarat

“Yahan to Bas Modi Hi Hai, Unka Jaadu Barkarar Hai”. Sabir Miya, an aged Muslim voter in Kheda in Gujarat, had told News18 last week when asked why the BJP could achieve a historic win in Gujarat this time. Senior BJP leaders in the state said the target was not the majority mark of 92 seats but 128 seats, which would be the BJP’s best-ever performance in Modi’s home state. The party has not only broken its own record but all records in Gujarat, surpassing the Congress’ 149-seat tally from 1985. READ MORE

Congress’s ‘Parivartan’ Clock, Counting Down to BJP’s Defeat, Switched Off After Party Sweeps Gujarat Polls

A‘parivartan’ clock stationed at Congress’s headquarters in Ahmedabad that was counting down to a BJP defeat was switched off hours after BJP took a giant lead in Gujarat assembly elections. READ MORE

On Cam, Man Electrocuted as Live Wire Touches His Head on Kharagpur Railway Platform | WATCH

In a freak accident caught on CCTV, a ticket checker received burn injuries after he was electrocuted when a live wire fell on him while he was standing on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Plans To Enter Hollywood, Says ‘I’d Rather Act In My Language…’

It was a visual treat for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans to watch him make his dashing entry at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The massive film fest commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. He attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a blue check suit paired with a white shirt. READ MORE

INTERVIEW: ‘Kuldeep Sen is Something Good That Has Happened to Indian Cricket’

Same goes with Madhya Pradesh’s Kuldeep Sen who recently received his debut ODI cap from one of the modern-day stalwarts and the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the Shere-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Since then, the local media has started calling him the ‘Rewanchal Express’ – a boy from MP’s Rewa, spearheading into the Indian dressing room. READ MORE

