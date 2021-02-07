News18 Evening Digest: Over 150 Feared Dead or Missing in Uttarakhand Floods; PM Says People Outside India Trying to Malign Nation’s Image & Other Top Stories

150 Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered as Nandadevi Glacier Break in Chamoli's Joshimath Triggers Flash Flood

Bodies of two workers of NTPC Tapovan and a resident of Chamtoli village have been recovered, while 150 people are still missing as Nandadevi glacier broke in Chamoli's Joshimath, triggering flash flood. Several houses near the banks of Dhauliganga river in Raini village were washed away. An ITBP official said that hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have been rushed for rescue operations, while NDRF said that they have deployed 200 personnel and more were being airlifted. Read More

Some People Outside India Trying to Malign Country’s Image, Says PM Modi as He Launches Key Assam Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that some people living outside the country are hatching a conspiracy to malign India, and especially the Indian tea. The Prime Minister cited "some documents" and said answers will be sought from those political parties that are behind these conspiracies. "These days there are conspiracies against the nation. Some documents have come out that reveal that some people outside India are trying to malign India's tea and the nation's image associated with it," he said in Assam's Sonitpur District today. Read More

Haridwar, Doon on High Alert, Rafting Shut, UP Cautious Too: Things You Need to Know About U'khand Flood

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district around 10:45 am on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared. In view of the flash flood, Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert to all district magistrates, saying that the areas on the Ganga river need to be on high alert and "continuous monitoring of water level need to be done 24×7". Read More

Rs 50 Fine for Animal Cruelty Archaic, Proposal to Hike Penalty Step in Right Direction

In a perfect world, laws to protect animals would eliminate all cruelty towards them. Dogs should not be bred and sold, cows and other animals should not be sent to slaughter, and birds should not be kept in cages. But sometimes change occurs in stages, and the proposed amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, by the government—increasing the penalty to Rs 75,000 or “three times the cost of the animal” and a jail term of up to five years (or both) for injuring or killing an animal—is a welcome move. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has long requested the government to consider this much-needed step. Read More

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Chennai: Rishabh Pant Out in the 90s Again

India vs England live score, IND 225-6. India lost the wicket of Rishabh Pant c Jack Leach b Dom Bess 91. Out in the 90s again. Caught in the deep again. Comes down the track and looks to smash Bess out of the park, mishits and gives a catch to deep extra cover. Ashwin and Washington left with a huge task following Pant's dismissal. The local boys looking to survive for now. Read More

Valentine's Week Cheer for Mumbaikars as BMC Rolls Back Timing Order, Restaurants, Bars Open Till 1am

Restaurants and bars in Mumbai can now operate again till 1 am, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced after just 24 hours of restricting eateries to open beyond 11:30 pm. The civic body said that they decided to roll back their decision after owners requested and said that the 11:30 pm deadline had "no logic". The BMC had earlier in December 2020 imposed a night curfew in the city, making New Year celebrations a muted affair. The 11:30 pm deadline was revised to 1 am after two months in February under Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again' a staggered plan to lift coronavirus-enforced curbs. However, the BMC on Friday evening restricted the timing to 11.30pm, only to roll it back the next day. Read More