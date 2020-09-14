News18 Evening Digest: Over 25 MPs Test Positive for Coronavirus; Not All Will Get Vaccine Before End of 2024

Over 25 MPs from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Test Positive for Coronavirus on Day 1 of Parliament Session

Over 25 parliamentarians have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests that were conducted before the beginning of the monsoon session. Sources said 17 of the MPs are from Lok Sabha, and nine are from the Rajya Sabha. Among those infected in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has the maximum with 12 MPs, the YRS Congress has two, and the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP have one each. In Rajya Sabha, two each from BJP and Congress and one each from AIADMK, TRS, AAP and TMC were found to be infected. READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Be Available to Everyone Before End of 2024: Serum Institute CEO

Dampening hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, the chief executive of the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines has said that adequate coronavirus vaccine will not be available for everybody in the world to be immunised until the end of 2024. “It’s going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet,” Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, said. READ MORE

Madras HC Judge Seeks Contempt Proceedings Against Actor Suriya Over NEET Statement

An evocative and sharply worded statement by actor Suriya hitting out against the conduct of the NEET medical entrance test has drawn the ire of the judiciary. Madras High Court judge SM Subramaniam has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court seeking contempt proceedings for Suriya's objectionable references to the functioning of the judiciary in the letter. READ MORE

In Diplomatic Blow to China, Germany Adopts New Guidelines to Side With India-Pacific

Germany has decided to maintain stronger ties with democratic countries in the India-Pacific region to promote the rule of law, giving a major diplomatic blow to China. Berlin’s diplomatic drift towards India-Pacific came after Europe has expressed concern over China’s human rights record and economic dependence on the Asian country, Nikkei Asian Review reported. READ MORE

Bihar Boy Travels 700 km in 24 Hours to Reach NEET Centre, Misses Exam by 10 Minutes

NEET aspirant Santosh Kumar Yadav of Bihar's Darbhanga covered a distance of 700 kilometers in 24 hours to reach Kolkata to write the exam. He changed two buses to appear for the exam for which he had been preparing for months. However, as fate had it, Yadav missed the test by a mere 10 minutes. “I pleaded the authorities but they said I was late. The examination started at 2 pm. I reached the centre around 1.40 pm. The last deadline for entering the centre was 1.30 pm,” Yadav told a local television channel. READ MORE

27-Year-old Andhra Woman Dies While Taking Selfie at Waterfall in US

A young woman from Andhra Pradesh drowned after she accidentally slipped and fell off a waterfall in the US. The woman is reported to have slipped while taking a selfie with her fiance. While the man was rescued, Kamala, 27, was reportedly found lying unconscious near a log. Rescuers performed prolonged CPR on her but could not revive her. READ MORE