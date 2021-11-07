News18 Evening Digest: Over 40 Seized Vehicles Gutted in Massive Fire in Gujarat Police Station Premises & Other Stories

Tripura Opposition Parties Slam Police for Booking SC Lawyers, Others Under UAPA

In the aftermath of Tripura police acting against 102 people including Supreme Court lawyers and rights activists based on their social media posts on alleged violence against minority places of worship in Tripura, the opposition Congress and CPI(M) as well as human rights bodies lambasted the state government. The opposition Congress on Sunday demanded withdrawal of cases filed against those who have been booked including several Supreme Court lawyers for allegedly trying to “spread communal disharmony". READ MORE

Gujarat Schools Charging High Fee During COVID Times, Alleged Parents, Ask Local Authorities to Intervene

Several top schools in Gujarat have been allegedly flouting regulations and are charging a high fee. The Vadodara Parents’ Association (VPA) has filed a complaint stating despite government orders many schools are asking for a higher fee from parents, reported The Indian Express. READ MORE

Five Booked for Electricity Theft of Rs 4.93 crore in Maharashtra

Five people were booked for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 4.93 crore in Vasai in Palghar district, an MSEDCL official said on Sunday. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited PRO Vijay Dudbhate said a case was registered with Virar police station on Saturday against four directors of an ice factory and one man who had helped set up the power stealing mechanism. READ MORE

Over 40 Seized Vehicles Gutted in Massive Fire in Gujarat Police Station Premises

Some 40 seized vehicles parked within the premises of a police station in Gujarat’s Kheda district were gutted in a massive fire, an official said on Sunday. The blaze may have been started by firecrackers and was aided by four to five barrels of chemicals seized in an oil theft case, leaving 30 to 40 vehicles, including 25 four-wheelers, three autorickshaws and some two-wheelers fully burnt, said Ahmedabad Range Inspector General of Police V Chandrashekhar. READ MORE

Kapil Sharma Show: Katrina Kaif Touches Akshay Kumar’s Feet; He Jokes ‘Ye Hai Respect of Seniors’

This weekend Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming superstars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who will be seen promoting their newly released film Sooryavanshi. In the promo, shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Katrina Kaif greets Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh but misses out Akshay Kumar. He seems unhappy with her gesture and jokingly taunts her for not greeting him. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2021: ‘We Are Gutted for Jason Roy, But Also Sort of Half-Hoping That He’s Okay’-Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan admitted the prospect of losing injured opener Jason Roy for the Twenty World Cup semi-final “really hurts the mood" in the team. Roy, 31, suffered a calf injury and collapsed to the ground while chasing a quick run in Saturday’s 10-run loss to South Africa. READ MORE

