News18 Evening Digest: Oxford Vaccine Gives ‘100% Protection’ against Covid-19, Says CEO and Other Top Stories

AstraZeneca Vaccine Has 'Winning Formula', Gives ‘100% Protection’ Against Severe Covid-19 : CEO

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has achieved a "winning formula" for efficacy, the company's chief executive said on Sunday. The vaccine, which is currently being evaluated by Britain's independent medicines regulator, provides "100 percent protection" against severe Covid disease requiring hospitalisation, Pascal Soriot said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper.

ICC Teams of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain of ODI and T20I Teams, Virat Kohli Leads Test Side

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.

Rajinikanth Discharged from Hospital, Advised Complete Bed Rest for One Week

After test reports of superstar Rajinikanth came out to be normal, Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad said on Sunday that he has been discharged from their care. "All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge," said the medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Sunday morning. Now, he has been discharged.

Blocking ‘Noise’ of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, Protesting Farmers Clang Thalis, Raise Slogans

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Sunday clanged thalis and raised slogans during PM Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' was being broadcast. Farmers protested at Singhu border near Delhi, Faridkot in Punjab and Rohtak in BJP-ruled Haryana. "PM Modi should talk about (jan) people rather than his 'Mann ki Baat'", Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Caste Identity Stickers Banned from Cars and Bikes in UP after Complaint by Maharashtra Teacher

Displaying caste identities on windscreens and number plates of four and two-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh will now invite punitive action. In recent years, it has become fashionable to write caste names like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi and Maurya on windscreens or number plates of vehicles in the state.

Govt Extends Validity of Vehicle Documents Including RC, License Till March 31

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of vehicular documents like Driving Licences, Registration Certificates, Permits etc. till March 31, 2021. Ahead of this, the Government had extended the date from September 30 to December 31. This includes driving license and vehicle fitness certificate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre had earlier, through an advisory on March 30, announced an extension of the validity of fitness certificate, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.