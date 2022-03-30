News18 Evening Digest: Pak Army Chief, ISI D-G Meet Imran Khan Ahead of His Speech & Other Top Stories

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pak Army Chief, ISI D-G Meet Imran Khan Ahead of His Speech, Says Party Spokesperson

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to step down after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). READ MORE

Social Media Platforms Must Respect Fundamental Rights of Citizens, Centre Tells Delhi HC

The Centre Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that an individual’s liberty and freedom of cannot be waylaid or jettisoned in the slipstream of social and technological advancement and the social media platforms must respect the fundamental rights of the citizens and conform to the Constitution of India. READ MORE

Imran Khan Likely to Resign Today After His Address, May Reveal ‘Letter’ Alleging Foreign Conspiracy Against Him

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to resign today after his address to the nation, according to sources. Khan has also threatened to show the “letter" that purportedly contains evidence of foreign conspiracy against his government to the media and his allies, reports said. READ MORE

Barriers, CCTV Cameras Vandalised as BJP Protests Outside Kejriwal’s Home; AAP Links Ruckus to Punjab Victory

BJP workers on Wednesday clashed with the police outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest against his remarks on the recently released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, accusing him of mocking the strategic killing of Kashmiri Pandits. READ MORE

Jim Carrey Reacts On Will-Chris Controversy: ‘I Was Sickened, Would Have Sued Will Smith for USD 200 Million’

Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to speak about the Will Smith and Chris Rock controversy at Oscars 2022. The Bruce Almighty actor appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. READ MORE

Citi India Debit Card, Credit Card Users: What Will Happen to You After Axis Deal

With Axis Bank on Wednesday announcing to acquire Citibank’s consumer business in India, it will effect churning of Citi India‘s retail customers to move to Axis Bank. Citigroup Inc said it would sell its Indian consumer businesses to the private lender for USD 1.6 billion. Here’s what you need to know about the deal and its impact. READ MORE

