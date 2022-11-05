News18 Evening Digest: Pak Intel Slams Imran Khan’s ‘Conspiracy’ Claims and Other Stories

Pak Intel Slams Imran Khan’s ‘Conspiracy’ Claims, PM Modi Addresses Rally in Solan, and other stories only on News18 Digest.

Exclusive | ‘Bullet Would Have Hit Him in Stomach or Chest’: Pak Intel Slams Imran Khan’s ‘Conspiracy’ Claims

Detailing how the former prime minister escaped almost unhurt, the sources said he wasn’t even hit by the four bullets. “Imran Khan was hit by only two bullets and one was a shrapnel injury. If he had been shot on the container where he was standing, the bullet would have hit him in the stomach or chest. There is no conspiracy here,” the sources said. READ MORE

Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Solan, Says ‘Have Full Faith in Double-engine Govt’ in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. With just a week left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the hilly-poll bound state. READ MORE

‘Mil Baithenge Chaar Yaar’: AAP vs BJP Intensifies as Polls Approach. This Time Conman Sukesh at Center

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot and jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar are “chaar yaar” (four friends) involved in corruption, the BJP said on Saturday in a counterattack on Aam Aadmi Party over allegations of receiving help from Chandrashekhar for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Hints at Doing Film with Thalapathy Vijay, Says ‘If They Have to They Will…’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter after a very long time and answered a question about Thalapathy Vijay. The actor seemingly hinted at doing a film with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. For the unversed, Shah Rukh met Vijay at Atlee’s birthday bash earlier this year. The duo posed together with the Jawan director, sparking rumours of a likely collaboration. READ MORE

KL Rahul Calls Athiya Shetty His ‘Joker’ In Adorable Birthday Post, She Replies ‘Love You’

On Athiya Shetty’s birthday, her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul shared an adorable post for her. The Indian cricketer shared cute pictures with Athiya on Instagram and called her his personal joker. In the pictures, Rahul and Athiya appeared to be on a lunch date and having a ball together. READ MORE

Varun Dhawan Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Late Driver, Says ‘It’s Taken Me A Long Time To…’

Varun Dhawan broke down in tears as he remembered his late friend and driver Manoj Sahu who he lost to a heart attack. Manoj has been working with him for many years. The actor recently graced a session titled “Why versatility, content, and box office matter ” on Mumbai Conclave 2022 organised by India Today. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here