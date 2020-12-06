News18 Evening Digest: Palwal Farmers Stopped from Reaching Delhi Border and Other Top Stories

Palwal Farmers Stopped from Reaching Delhi Border; Trade, Bank Unions Voice Support

Heavy force has been deployed in Faridabad to stopn farmers from Palwal from arriving at Delhi border to participate in the protests. Meanwhile, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the government had said MSP will continue and they were ready to "give it in writing too". "I think Congress government (in states) and Opposition are trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," he said.

Vijender Singh Joins Protesting Farmers at Delhi Border, Says Will Return Khel Ratna Award

Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics, joined the ongoing protesting farmers at the Delhi border and said he would return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, if the central government does not repeal the contentious farm laws.

As India Waits for Covid Vaccine, Air Force Puts 100 Assets on Standby for Distribution

As the government of India draws an extensive distribution plan of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Indian Air Force has put 100 of its assets, including transport planes and helicopters, on standby. Anticipating that it will be called upon to airlift the vaccine to the remotest parts of the country, the air force has identified three different types of assets that will be pressed for this national duty. The heavy-lifting of vaccines from pharma companies to 28,000 cold-chain storage centres will fall on the C-17 Globemaster, C-130J Super Hercules and IL 76.

UK Prepares for Historic Moment of Vaccination Against Covid, But There's More to the Simple Jab in the Shoulder

The first 50 National Health Service (NHS) hospitals are gearing up for what the UK government has described as the biggest immunisation programme in history as the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 arrived at secure locations in the country from neighbouring Belgium this weekend. Frontline healthcare staff, people over the age of 80 and care home workers will be among the first to get the vaccine as part of Phase 1 of the programme from Tuesday, which was approved for rollout by the UK's independent regulator earlier this week.

'Raavan' Saif Ali Khan Clarifies 'Adipurush' Will be Without Any 'Distortions', Issues Apology

Recently, Saif Ali Khan's statements about one of his upcoming films, titled Adipurush, presenting a humane side of mythological character Raavan and 'justifying' his abduction of Sita went viral. Now, the actor has issued an apology for causing hurt to people's sentiments. Many commented on social media that it is an attempt to distort cultural facts and even asked Saif's role in the film be recast. In fact, Saif was heavily trolled on social media all throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Matthew Wade Tries to Stump Shikhar Dhawan, Says 'Not Quick Enough Like Dhoni'

During the second T20I at the SCG, while Shikhar Dhawan was batting -- a hilarious incident transpired, where Matthew Wade tried to stump the batsman. Dhawan tried to cut the ball, but missed it by a mile, and Wade was quick enough to dislodge the bails. But luckily for the batsman, he had brought his foot back in the crease in time. It was then that the stump mic caught Wade saying, "Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!" Both the players enjoyed a good laugh after that.