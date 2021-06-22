News18 Evening Digest: Pandit Ravi Shankar's Last Performance while on Oxygen Support Goes Viral; Jet Airways Gets its Wings Back and Other Stories

Passenger Held for Ruckus at Delhi’s IGI Airport Over Denial to Fly Without RT-PCR Report

A36-year-old passenger from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for creating ruckus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after allegedly being denied boarding by the airline for not carrying a mandatory RT-PCR test report, police said on Tuesday. Suraj Pandey, a businessman from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Monday based on a complaint received from Deepak Dhandha, Deputy Manager of Vistara Airlines, they said. READ MORE

Pandit Ravi Shankar’s Last Performance while on Oxygen Support Goes Viral, Warms Hearts Online

What does ultimate commitment look like? We do not know for others but this old video of sitar maestro late Pandit Ravi Shankar performing at a concert while breathing through oxygen pipes is the true definition. READ MORE

Jet Airways Gets its Wings Back: NCLT Clears Kalrock-Jalan Resolution Plan

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday paved ways for Jet Airways to come back by approving the Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s resolution plan. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) to allot slots to the airline within 90 days, CNBC TV18 reported. READ MORE

Days After PM Modi’s Meet with Ministers, Union Cabinet Meeting Set to be Held Tomorrow

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence in New Delhi, according to PTI. READ MORE

This US-Based CCTV Company is Paying Remote Workers in India to Yell at Armed Robbers

As India enters the start of its second year of work-from-home, fatigue for workplaces has set in for many. But what if your job involved monitoring others on video, and yelling at them? A US-based company allegedly offers just this - and Indians may be the preferred group. READ MORE

Gupkar Alliance Says Will Take Part in PM’s Kashmir Meet, No Fixed Agenda for Talks

The PDP chief had earlier stressed on a collective fight for the restoration of statehood and Article 370 hours after receiving a formal invitation from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for an All-Party meeting on June 24 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

