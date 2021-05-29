News18 Evening Digest: Panel Submits Report on Post-poll Violence in Bengal; Covid-19 Patient With Yellow, Black and White Fungus Dies & Other Top Stories

‘Heinous Crimes Against Women Too’: Panel Submits Report on Post-poll Violence in Bengal

The four-member committee formed by the Centre to probe into the various incidents of violence that erupted in West Bengal following the hotly-contested assembly polls, submitted its report today. The fact-finding report was presented to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy, a government statement read. READ MORE

Ghaziabad Covid-19 Patient With Yellow, Black and White Fungus Dies: Doctor

A A59-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also detected with black, white and yellow fungus, has passed away here, the doctor treating him said on Saturday. “Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30 pm on Friday," Dr. B P Tyagi, an ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city’s Raj Nagar area, told PTI. The doctor said Singh, a lawyer from Sanjay Nagar in the city, had approached him recently with Covid conditions.READ MORE

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment for MIS-C | Explainer

Delhi NCR is currently in the eye of another severe coronavirus-linked disease that has started to spread in the region. It is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. NCR has so far reported a total of 177 cases of MIS in children. Doctors have said that cases of MIS-C are increasing among children who have recovered from Covid-19. READ MORE

US Willing to Send Covid-19 Vaccines to India: Jaishankar’s Productive Dialogue With Team Biden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. Calling Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines as one of the most important aspects of his discussions with top officials of the Biden administration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. READ MORE

Kartik Aaryan Quit Shah Rukh Khan’s Production As He Was Unhappy With Katrina Kaif’s Casting?

After Dostana, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly opted out of a Shah Rukh Khan backed-film that is being bankrolled by SRK’s production house Red Chillies. Neither Kartik nor Red Chillies has issued an official statement regarding the exit though. The film was apparently scheduled to go on floors in a few months. READ MORE

Petrol At Rs 100 in Mumbai: Know How Much Tax You Pay to Centre, States for Fuel

Petrol Price has touched a record high of Rs 100-a-litre mark in Mumbai on Saturday. Domestic fuel prices have been on a steep rise since the beginning of this month. After a gap of 18 days, state-run oil marketing companies resumed daily revisions of fuel prices on May 4. Since then, petrol price has increased by Rs 3.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.89. READ MORE

