News18 Evening Digest: Parliament Session May Be Cut Short as Covid-19 Cases Among MPs Rise and Other Top Stories

Parliament Session May Be Cut Short as Covid-19 Cases Among MPs Rise

The Monsoon Session of Parliament that began this week is likely to be cut short after 30 lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. While the discussion on curtailing the session is on at various levels within the government and is said to have been demanded even by some opposition MPs, sources said the government is waiting to see through the passage of the contentious agriculture reforms bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Returns to Action as Records Beckon

The IPL 2020 is all set for a blockbuster opening with defending champions Mumbai Indians resuming their long-standing rivalry with seasoned favourites Chennai Super Kings on September 19th in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have played a total of 29 matches against each other, but MI has dominated the head-to-head record with 17 wins. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, who returns after more than a year away from the game.

2 Dead, 14 Injured in Mass Shooting at 'Illegal' Party in New York; Tragedy of Epic Proportions, Says Police Chief

Two people died and 14 others were wounded at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, early Saturday, police said. The deaths included a male and a female, both between the ages of 18 and 22, Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters. "This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions," Simmons said near the crime scene, which appeared to stretch at least a block.

Ravi Kishan Has Used Weed for Longest Period of Time and Everybody Knows It: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has a problem with actor and MP Ravi Kishan's "self-righteous" stand on drug use when the Bhojpuri star himself allegedly used to smoke weed. Kashyap, although, adds he doesn't judge Ravi for "smoking up". Earlier this week, Ravi praised the Narcotics Control Bureau for its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case and arrest of multiple persons in the drugs case.

‘It’s Unbelievable’: Meet Krsna AKA Prozpekt, Rapper Who Claims IPL Stole His Song

The Indian Premier League is one most awaited sporting events in the nation, so when it released the new IPL anthem for 2020, many were shocked to find it rather familiar. The song, called "Hum Wapas Ayenge" sounded distinctly like 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas', a song they had heard on the YouTube channel of one of rapper Krishna Kaul aka Krsna.