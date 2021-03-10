News18 Evening Digest: PC Chacko Quits Congress Ahead of Kerala Polls, Mumbai Civic Body Tightens Covid-19 Curbs & Other Top Stories

‘No Democracy Left’: Kerala Congress Leader PC Chacko Sends Resignation to Sonia Gandhi

Kerala Congress leader PC Chacko has lashed out at the party leaders on Wednesday, sending his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, and saying that it had become difficult to be a Congress leader in Kerala. This comes even as the party has been finalising its list in Kerala that goes to polls on April 6. READ MORE

No Lockdown But Clampdown: BMC tightens Covid-19 Curbs; Those Flouting Quarantine Will be Booked

Even though the civic body and ministers have asserted that no lockdown will be imposed in the city, rising Covid-19 cases has forced the BMC to tighten norms in the city. In a bid to address complacency among citizens, police cases will be registered against those who skip home quarantine, buildings with over 5 cases will have to declare flats with covid patients on notice boards, officials told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Day After Trivendra Rawat’s Resignation, Tirath Singh Rawat Sworn In As New Uttarakhand CM

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat has been sworn in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the BJP legislature party chose him as the leader on Wednesday. His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the legislature party meeting, which lasted for around 30 minutes. READ MORE

9 Dead, 9 Injured After Bus Falls into Deep Valley in HP’s Chamba District; CM Orders Probe

Nine people were killed and as many injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner D C Rana said. The DC said the accident occurred at Colony Morh in Bhanjraru of Churrah tehsil in the morning when the private bus bearing registration number HP73A 1316 and operated by Happy Bus Service fell into the gorge while going from Bondedi to Chamba. READ MORE

Meghan Markel’s Struggle as Non-White Royal Resembles Indian Princess Adopted by Queen Victoria

While Meghan Markel’s revelations into the British Royal family has once again triggered the debate of race in UK, a historian from India has claimed that Meghan is probably not the first woman of colour to be a part of the monarch family. While there is mention of Queen Charlotte’s (1744-1818) black ancestry, Queen Voctoria had her imperial godchildren too, according to the Victorian historian. Dr Priya Atwal took to Twitter amid raging debate about Meghan’s acceptance in the Royal family and spoke about the little-known life of Princess Gouramma of Coorg. READ MORE

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Slips to Third, Virat Kohli Retains Sixth Spot

India’s KL Rahul has dropped a spot to be at 3rd in the latest ICC T20I Rankings. His captain Virat Kohli is the other batsman alongside him to be at the top ten spot. He is at sixth. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Aussie captain Aaron Finch have gained big after a superb show. While Guptill leapfrogged three spots to be in top ten (he is at number 8), Finch, who came under heavy fire for his dry run in the initial games, came back strongly in the business end of the five-match T20I series. He stands firm at second, that’s a gain of two places. READ MORE