News18 Evening Digest: People Above 60, Those Above 45 With Illnesses To Be Vaccinated from March 1 and Other Top Stories

People Above 60, Those Above 45 With Illnesses To Be Vaccinated from March 1

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said from March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, he added. India has said mutated versions of coronavirus were not responsible for an upsurge in cases in two states, a potential relief for a country where mask-wearing and social distancing have largely disappeared. READ MORE

'Unite to Fight DMK': Sasikala's Message on Jaya's Birth Anniv Puts EPS-OPS on Back Foot Before Polls

JJayalalithaa's aide and outlying contender to the AIADMK legacy VK Sasikala struck a conciliatory note on Wednesday, urging all followers of the late icon to unite and join forces against the common enemy, the DMK, in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Sasikala made a very brief but pointed speech after paying floral tributes to Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary at the former's T Nagar residence in Chennai. READ MORE

Mohandas Pai: Nehru’s Model of State Controlling Economic Activity Flawed. Leave Business to People

The lopsided view of how economy should be run was based on Jawaharlal Nehru’s view of the world. Nehru, who was educated in Cambridge, followed the Left-leaning Fabian school of thought. He liked the Soviet Union model of centralization of economic power, the domination of state and a full control over citizens. This controlling mindset led him to get a resolution passed by the Congress to say the public sector should have command over the economy, which is absurd. This kind of thinking has prevailed for many years, and is still prevalent in certain sections of society, including the bureaucracy. READ MORE

SC Says No Extra Chance for UPSC Aspirants Who Exhausted Last Attempt in 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said no extra chance will be given to UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020. The court dismissed a plea seeking a second chance at the civil service examination due to the coronavirus pandemic and age bar. READ MORE

Mumbai Auto Driver Who Sold His House to Fund Grandkid’s Education Gets Rs 24 Lakh in Donation

74-year-old Deshraj has been inundated with donations after the HoB post went viral and help started pouring in for him from all quarters. A crowdfunding initiative, that wanted to raise Rs 20 lakh for Deshraj, eventually ended up collecting Rs24 lakh for him and the cheque for the amount was handed over to him. Deshraj's story went viral when the HoB did a profile for him where he opened up about the cruel blow of fate dealt to him and his family. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra in 'Sutli Bomb' Puffy Green Dress is an Explosive Meme We Didn't Know We Needed

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a habit of making statements with dresses only memes can describe best. Fortunately for all of us, she has a sense of humour about her choice of clothing too. Now, it's a puffy green dress that Chopra has made viral after she appeared in it on several Insta fan pages. The dress is a Polka Dot Draped Orb from a brand called Halpern. READ MORE