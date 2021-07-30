News18 Evening Digest: Philippines Extends Travel Ban to India & Other Top Stories

Philippines Extends Travel Ban to India, 9 Other Nations

The Philippines has extended an ongoing travel ban for all inbound travellers from India and nine other countries from August 1 to 15 to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday. READ MORE

Bombay High Court to Shilpa Shetty’s Lawyer: ‘How is Her Crying a Defamatory News?’

Amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography-related case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content" against her. The case is currently being heard before Justice GS Patel, who said that the actress’ demand for supervising editorial content is “dangerous." READ MORE

India Has Constructed 703km of Highways Using Waste Plastic So Far: Nitin Gadkari

So far 703 km of National Highways have been constructed with use of waste plastic in “wearing coat of flexible pavement", the Parliament was told on Thursday. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that the ministry has issued guidelines for mandatory use of waste plastic in periodic renewal with hot mixes and in wearing coat of service road on national highways within 50km periphery of an urban area having population of more than 5 lakhs. READ MORE

CBSE Likely to Declare Class 10 Result 2021 by August 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10 result 2021 by August 1. Although an official notification is yet to be announced, the board has hinted that the results can be expected this week. Once the results are announced, they would be made available on CBSE’S official portal, cbseresults.nic.in, Umang app and DigiLocker. READ MORE

After Jharkhand, UP Judge’s Car Hit ‘Multiple Times by Innova’; Gunner Injured, Vehicle Badly Damaged

Mohd Ahmad Khan, the Fatehpur Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Judge POCSO Act), was narrowly saved in a road accident. The incident took place on Thursday when an ‘Innova’ hit Khan’s car near Chakwan village in Kaushambi’s Kokhraj area. His gunner was injured in the incident and ADJ’s car was badly damaged. READ MORE

Ban on Int’l Passenger Flights Extended Till August 30, Air Bubble Agreements Intact

The Covid-19-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till August 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) tweeted on Friday. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July. READ MORE

