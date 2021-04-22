News18 Evening Digest: PM Chairs Key Meet on Oxygen Crisis, Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies of Covid & Other Top Stories

Singapore health ministry said on Thursday it will not allow entry to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections. On Thursday, Singapore said it was investigating COVID-19 cases in a migrant workers’ dormitory for the possibility of re-infection and is quarantining more than 1,100 of the facility’s residents. So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for COVID-19 at the dormitory. The government said travel restrictions with India will help curb potential cases in the dormitories because many of the labourers arrive from the South Asian nation. LIVE UPDATES HERE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. The officials briefed him on the efforts undertaken in the last few weeks to improve the supply of oxygen. The meeting took place in the wake of a massive crisis of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country, including Delhi, to treat critical coronavirus-infected patients, the number for which has grown exponentially over the past few days. READ MORE

The tsunami of coronavirus infections is about to engulf the nation and the only way we can be saved from this disaster is by breaking the chain of transmission. There are two ways of doing this. One is strict implementation of COVID-appropriate behaviour that includes masking up, social distancing, handwashing and avoiding crowds, in addition to aggressive testing tracking and isolation of COVID-positive cases. READ MORE

CPI(M) politburo member Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish Yechury died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications. The politician took to Twitter and said, “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us." A statement issued by the party said that Ashish, the son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar, died of Covid related complications. He was 35 years old. READ MORE

Food delivery and restaurant aggregator Zomato has rolled out a new feature for the Zomato app for your Apple iPhone and Android phone, which now allows users to mark food orders as a COVID-19 emergency. This would allow Zomato to prioritize these orders in the queue and also assign the quickest possible delivery by assigning who they call the ‘fastest rider’ based on location and route. These orders will also get dedicated customer support. These emergency orders will be contactless, which means they’ll be prepaid, and deliveries will be contactless. READ MORE

Scientists in the US have created the first truly biodegradable plastics that break down within a few weeks when exposed to heat and water in an attempt to reduce plastic pollution. The existing ‘compostable’ plastics are made of a polyester called polylactic acid and they do not actually break down during the composting plastic. Bur with this newly developed plastic, scientists have actually embedded polyester-eating enzymes, enclosed in a special polymer wrapping into the polyester plastic during the process of making them, which when exposed to heat and water end up releasing the enzymes that ensure the breakdown of the plastic into its particulars. READ MORE

