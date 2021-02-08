News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Assures MSP to Stay, Myanmar Police Fires Water Cannons at Protesters and Other Top Stories

MSP was There, MSP is There, MSP Will Be There: PM Modi Reaches Out to Farmers, But No Hint of Repeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws as he promised in no uncertain terms that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime will remain in place, addressing their fears that the new reforms would lead to the end of MSP. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” the Prime Minister declared during his speech in Parliament, removing all doubts about the future of the scheme that guarantees farmers a predetermined price delinked from market rates for specific crops, thereby subsidising them. Read More

Maharashtra Govt to Probe if Celebrities, Cricketers Tweeted Under Pressure in Support of Farm Laws

The Maharashtra government will probe celebrities, including Bharat Ratna recipients such as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had tweeted in support of the Centre on farm laws. The development comes a day after the Congress demanded a probe by the police into the tweets to find out if the celebrities were pressure by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take to social media in support of the Centre. State Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant met state home minister Anil Deshmukh with the demand of the probe. Read More

As Sasikala Returns to Tamil Nadu After Four Years, AIADMK Says She Has No Link with Party

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Monday returned to Tamil Nadu to a grand reception, days after completing her four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, amid indications of a confrontation with the ruling party which she once controlled. Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, crossed into Tamil Nadu at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district bordering Karnataka, around 10 am as her supporters broke into celebrations, dancing to drum beats and showering flower petals on her convoy. Read More

Myanmar Police Fires Water Cannons at Protesters, Coup Leaders Issue Crackdown Warning on State TV

Myanmar's generals issued a stern warning against further protests on Monday as a mass uprising against their coup gathered pace, with hundreds of thousands on the streets demanding the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta has so far refrained from using deadly force to quell the demonstrations sweeping most of the country, but with pressure building riot police fired water cannon in an attempt to disperse thousands gathered on a highway in Naypyidaw. Read More

Team India's Rishabh Pant Voted ICC Player of the Month for January 2021

The ICC announced the winners of the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards. Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for his performances in the two Tests against Australia. On the other hand, South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for her performances across three ODIs and two T20Is during the month. Ismail took seven wickets in the victorious ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20I against the same opposition. Read More

Sunny Leone Calls Cheating Charge 'Slanderous' and 'Deeply Hurtful'

Sunny Leone has refuted cheating claims levelled against her, saying that half-baked information is as dangerous as misreporting. On her part, she has alleged lack of timely payment in the concerned deal. Last week, Sunny was questioned by Kerala Police at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The interrogation was conducted following a complaint filed by an events manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case. Read More