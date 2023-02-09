News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Attacks Gandhis for Not Using 'Nehru' as Surname and Other Top Stories

Why Not Nehru as Surname, PM Modi Asks in Stinging Attack on Gandhis in Rajya Sabha

In a stinging attack on the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked why they did not use “Nehru" as their surname and said India is not a slave to any family. READ MORE

Delhi: Caterer Beaten to Death With Plastic Crate in Brawl Over Dinner Plates in Rohini

A catering staffer was allegedly beaten to death over an argument over dinner plates at a wedding venue in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-12 area in the early hours of Thursday, police said. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra Had Tears of Joy In His Eyes As He Saw Kiara Advani’s Customised Kaleeras

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have joined the legion of hot couples in B-town, as they tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The pics and videos of the lovebirds twinning in red ensembles have taken over the internet. Since their wedding was an intimate event, Sid-Kiara fans are yearning for more details about the big day. And just like every bride and groom, it was an emotional moment for the couple. READ MORE

Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Assam Govt’s Efforts to End Poaching of One-Horned Rhinoceros

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in his recent Instagram post, has lauded the Assam government for ending the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park. He quoted a Reuters report, which said that no rhinos were poached last year in the world’s largest reserve for the endangered great one-horned rhinoceros for the first time since 1977, according to authorities. READ MORE

Returning Ravindra Jadeja Reminds Australia Who the Real Threat Is

In a video Bcci.tv posted on the eve of the Border-Gavaskar series opener in Nagpur, Ravindra Jadeja revisited his rehabilitation journey after a troubled knee kept him out of action since August 2022, and he talked about how it felt weird for him to play his first game after such a lengthy layoff – a Ranji Trophy fixture for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. Five months, he said, it has been since he felt the sun as he was training largely indoors. READ MORE

