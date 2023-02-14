News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Confirms Air India to Buy 250 Airbus Aircrafts; Ford to Eliminate 3,800 Jobs in Europe & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron; United opposition and BJP clash over ‘tax surveys’ at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices & other stories

Air India Inks Mega Deal With Airbus to Purchase 250 Aircraft; PM Modi Says ‘Important Milestone’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership via video conference. As part of the mega deal, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announced the purchase of 250 aircraft from Airbus. READ MORE

‘Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation’ vs ‘Ideological Emergency’: Amid BBC Tax Survey, United Oppn & BJP Clash

Income Tax department conducted what is being called a ‘survey’ at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on Tuesday, days after the release of the controversial documentary by the UK broadcaster on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots sparked a massive political row. READ MORE

In Latest Layoffs, Ford to Eliminate 3,800 Product Development, Admin Jobs in Europe

Latest Layoffs: US-based carmaker Ford is planning to eliminate 3,800 product development and administration jobs in Europe in the next three years, according to a statement. The company cited rising costs and the need for a leaner structure as it pivots production to electric vehicles. READ MORE

Ukraine Eye: Russia Is Losing on So Many Fronts That It’s Hard to Keep Count

Russia has lost more than half the land it captured after February 24. Its advance to the outskirts of capital Kyiv was pushed back. Russian forces were beaten out of Kharkiv in the east, they were knocked out of Lyman in the Donbas region that brings together Luhansk and Donetsk. The mighty Russians have been on the retreat, and they do not deny this; they cannot. READ MORE

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Criticised For ‘Rushed’ Announcement Of Chat GPT Rival Bard

Google employees are reportedly criticising leadership, most notably CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way the company handled the announcement this week of its ChatGPT competitor called Bard, a new report said. According to CNBC, these employees took to the popular internal forum Memegen to express their thoughts on the Bard announcement. Some staffers are calling it “rushed,” “botched” and “un-Googley”. READ MORE

‘Dreamt of Playing in WPL’: Dannielle Wyatt Shares ‘Heartbroken’ Tweet After Going Unsold in WPL Auction

England opener Dannielle Wyatt was one such name who went unsold in the WPL auction much to the surprise of cricket fans around the globe. Wyatt herself was shocked after not getting picked in the auction, revealing that she was indeed ‘heartbroken’. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction To Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan Wins The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja attempting the Jhoome Jo Pathaan signature step. The actor wrote: “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!” READ MORE

