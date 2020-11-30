News18 Evening Digest: PM Defends Agri Laws, Says Farmers Being Misled; Delhi Caps Price of RT-PCR Test at Rs 800 and Other Top Stories

PM Defends Agri Laws, Says Fear Being Spread By Those Who are Anti-farmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a new trend has developed where people have been indulging in "fear-mongering" and "spreading fear about things that are never going to materialize -- this is what is happening with these new farm laws". "These are histological agricultural reforms. This is being done by people who have always been against farmers," Modi said in Varanasi. "MSP was always there but no concrete policies were drawn for it....There were false promises made around loan waivers as well."

Delhi Govt Caps Price of RT-PCR Test by Private Labs at Rs 800

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday ordered all private laboratories to reduce the price of RT-PCR tests in the national capital to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. According to an order issued by the health department, private laboratories have been asked to charge Rs 800 for testing samples collected by government teams and collected from collection sites by private sector labs as requisitioned by districts and hospitals. However, the testing of samples collected through home visit will cost Rs 1,200.

Blaming Israel, Iran Says Prominent Nuclear Scientist Was Killed in 'New, Complex' Operation

Atop Iranian official Monday said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group. The "operation was very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani, told state TV.

Are You Ready for Jan, Rajinikanth Asks Cadre as Supporters Urge Superstar to Contest 2021 TN Polls

Movies mega-star Rajinikanth asked his office bearers if they were ready to "start a political party in January" after they requested him to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections in a meeting, said sources. Against the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics, top star Rajinikanth held a meeting to deliberate the possibility of his political entry with the office bearers of his forum on Monday. The meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram's district secretaries was held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

'Richer Than Queen': Report Says Major Chunk of Indian-origin UK Politician Rishi Sunak's Family Wealth Not Declared

British politician and Chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak is facing questions over the transparency of his financial affairs after a Guardian report said that that his wife and her family hold a multimillion-pound portfolio of shareholdings and directorships that are not declared in the official register of ministers' interests. According to a separate report by the Guardian, Akshata Murty, wife of Sunak, is the daughter of one of India's most successful entrepreneurs.

What is the Halo System in F1 That Saved Romain Grosjean's Life in Horrific Crash at Bahrain GP?

Romain Grosjean survived a horrific crash miraculously on Sunday during the Bahrain Grand Prix as he emerged out of a burning car with only minor burns on his fingers. He did not have a single broken bone as walked into the ambulance after a car-splitting crash, that is a first since one in Monaco in 1991, according to BBC. Grosjean's car veered off the track and rammed straight into the crash barrier, which split it into two. The split car immediately caught fire but Grosjean managed to limp out of it with the help of the Chief Medical officer and the Medical car driver.