News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes & Other Top Stories

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of Oscar Fernandes; Rahul Gandhi Calls it ‘Personal Loss’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. Fernandes died at a private hospital in Karnataka. He was 80. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh CM Seeks EAM Help to Repatriate ‘Ill-treated’ Workers fromosca Bahrain

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested the Centre to help repatriate several workers belonging to the state who were being ‘ill-treated’ by their employers in Bahrain. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said several Indian workers were being ill-treated by their employers and had sought assistance to return to their home towns. READ MORE

Bomb-sniffing Dogs ‘Left Behind’ by US in Afghanistan Suffer Without Food & in Heat, Find New Home

In a makeshift training centre at Kabul airport, dozens of dogs that were left behind during last month’s chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan have found a new home — and new handlers. While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some were trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say. READ MORE

Mollywood Actor Rizabawa Passes Away at 54 Due to Kidney Ailments

Popular Malayalam actor Rizabawa, who was suffering from kidney aliments, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday, said industry sources. He was 54. In an acting career which began in 1990 with hugely successful film Dr Pasupathy, he has acted in more than 120 films. Rizabawa essayed role of villains with ease but also excelled in playing the hero, as well as in comedy roles. READ MORE

United Nations Says Taliban is Breaking Its Promises on Giving Afghan Women Rights

The United Nations’ human rights chief criticised on Monday the Taliban’s record since seizing power in Afghanistan, saying stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women. Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, that Afghanistan was in a “new and perilous phase" with many women and members of ethnic groups and religious communities deeply concerned for their rights. READ MORE

Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander Appointed Pakistan Coaches for ICC T20 World Cup

Former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander have been appointed Pakistan team’s coaches for the forthcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October-November. The decision comes on the day former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja officially took over as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). READ MORE

