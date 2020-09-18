News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Flags off Bihar Campaign with Rail Projects and Other Top Stories

PM Modi Flags Off Bihar Campaign with Rail Projects, Accuses Oppn of 'Siding with Middlemen' on Farm Bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Kosi Rail Mahasetu' along with a slew of other rail projects for poll-bound Bihar and hit out at the previous UPA government for the "slow" progress in the development of railways in the state during its rule. The PM dedicated the 'Kosi Rail Mahasetu' to the nation and inaugurated via video conference various projects related to electrification and new rail lines. READ MORE

Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store, But Your Money is Safe

Indian e-commerce payment system and financial tech company Paytm has been removed from the Google Play Store. This means that the app is no longer available for download and one can no longer get new updates. The app was removed due to its repeated violations of the Google Play policies. Notably, Paytm had recently added a new fantasy cricket tournament which is being highlighted as the main reason for Google’s action. READ MORE

US Court Rejects Appeal by 169 Indians Against Trump's Temporary Ban on H-1B Visa Holders

An Indian-American federal judge has turned down an appeal by 169 Indian citizens who had challenged the proclamation of President Donald Trump that barred foreign nationals on H-1B specialty occupation visa from entering the US till the end of the year. Judge Amit P Mehta said that Indian citizens, who are now trapped abroad during trips to India when borders were closed, are unlikely to win their case contesting the travel ban proclamation of Trump. READ MORE

Amul is Getting Hate for Fuelling Fire in Kangana-Urmila Row. But the Ad is from 1995

The trail of jibes between actor Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar took an uglier turn when an old Amul ad featuring Matondkar resurfaced, with claims that that it was recent and was put out after a duel between the two actors. The ad shows the iconic Amul girl in a look inspired by Matondkar in the movie Rangeela with the text that reads "Not MASOOM anymore? (not innocent anymore)." READ MORE

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Can Lead Mumbai Attack in Lasith Malinga's Absence, Says Brett Lee

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee feels Jasprit Bumrah can fill the shoes of Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL starting Saturday. Malinga wanted to be with his family back home in Sri Lanka and thus opted out for this year's IPL. According to Lee, Bumrah is good with both old and the new ball and thus can ball at the death overs. READ MORE

Kia Sonet Compact SUV Launched in India at Rs 6.71 Lakh, to be Offered in 15 Variants

Kia Motors has created a stir in the compact SUV segment of India with its third offering in the domestic market - Sonet. The car is based on the same platform as the Venue and comes as a derivative of the Seltos in terms of features. Kia Motors launched the hotly anticipated vehicle at a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). READ MORE