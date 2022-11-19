News18 Evening digest: PM Modi Inaugurates 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi and Other Stories

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi, Aaftab Spotted Carrying Black Bag in Wee Hours of Oct 18 and other news only on Evening Digest.

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi, Says 130 cr Indians Have Responsibility to Protect Tamil Culture | LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport near Itanagar, followed by dedicating a 600 MW hydro power project. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is MP from the state, was also present at the inauguration event along with chief minister Pema Khandu. READ MORE

On Camera: Aaftab Spotted Carrying Black Bag in Wee Hours of Oct 18, Cops Suspect With Body Parts

In what can be touted as crucial evidence in the bone-chilling Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi, CCTV footage has emerged which shows the accused Aaftab Poonawala walking outside his house, carrying a bag over his shoulder in the wee hours of the morning. READ MORE

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon LIVE: Our Oceans Are Our Economy, Says MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday spoke at Network 18’s Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon, during which he highlighted the importance of oceans and preserving them. “Our oceans are our economy, and it is in the interest of the country to preserve the health of young ones,” he said. READ MORE

Now, Zomato Starts Layoffs Across Roles; To Reduce Workforce by 4%

Food delivery platform Zomato has started laying off employees this week, as the company looks to cut costs and turn profitable, according to a Moneycontrol report quoting sources. It said that at least 100 employees have already been impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing. The report added that people in the supply chain have not been impacted. The company plans to lay off at least 4 per cent of its total workforce. READ MORE

Rupali Ganguly: If Anupamaa Is On-Air, My Son Covers Face & Leaves, He’s Never Watched It | Exclusive

Who does not know Rupali Ganguly! Ever since she made her comeback on television in and as Anupamaa, she has become everyone’s favourite. Her show has been ruling the TRP charts consistently for over two years now and undoubtedly the credit goes to the hard work that the entire team has put in. READ MORE

Elizabeth Holmes Gets More Than 11 Years for Theranos Scam; Know Details

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was on Friday sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionise blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed by US District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way. READ MORE

