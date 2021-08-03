News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Invites Indian Contingent as Special Guests for Independence Day & Other Top Stories

As New Covid Variants Emerge, a Look at Countries That Are Opting for Booster Shots for Their Citizens

As new variants of the coronavirus continue to surface despite widespread vaccination in several countries, medical experts are debating about the need for a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine, even among those who are vaccinated, to protect against emerging mutations. READ MORE

Tokyo 2020: PM Modi Invites Indian Contingent as Special Guests for Independence Day, to Interact With Them at His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended invitation the to entire Indian contingent taking part at the Tokyo Olympics as special guests for the Independence Day on August 15. PM Modi will meet the athletes personally and interact with them at his residence. READ MORE

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says India’s Population is ‘1 Billion and 300 Crore’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may have landed himself into the perfect position to be trolled online with a goof-up. While addressing the public in a telecast, Khan made the gaffe by saying the population of India is one billion and 300 crores. He made the gaffe while trying to draw an analogy with world and test cricket in the video. Comparing 40-50 lakh population to a country like India “which has 1 billion 300 crore people" says Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the video which has since become viral on Twitter. READ MORE

Man Creates Fake Profile Of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gets Arrested

Aman from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for creating a fake profile of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Facebook and soliciting money from persons on his friend list. Goa Police Crime Branch released a statement saying that the accused, Mohammad Shakir, created fake profiles of various bureaucrats and politicians. READ MORE

Jofra Archer’s Injury Woes Continue; Could Miss T20 World Cup if Not Recovered in Time

England’ spearhead Jofra Archer’s injury woes continue despite having his elbow surgery on May 21 this year. The pacer has struggled to recover in time and is now expected to undergo another surgery, which could see the England star player miss out on the T20 World Cup which is scheduled in October. Archer’s injury is more severe than anticipated. He had not provided any update as to when the pacer will return, however, the England Cricket Board (ECB) believed Archer would be in contention to return to the England squad and play two Tests against India. READ MORE

India May Allow Mixing Sputnik V & Covishield Doses as Evidence Suggests Its ‘Safe’

India is considering to give an approval for mixing of Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford–AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which is being manufactured by Pune-based SII, for Covid-19 vaccination. Once allowed, the people will be free to choose the first dose of one vaccine and the second dose of another. READ MORE

Malaika Announces to Launch NUDE Meal on Aug 11, Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Can’t Wait’

Actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Malaika Arora are a couple which is gaining a lot of popularity these days. The news about the two celebrities dating each other came out some time back. As per media reports the couple has been dating each other for a few years now. The lovebirds keep sharing each other’s pictures on their Instagram account. Recently Arjun shared a video of his lady love Malaika on his Instagram account. The video was first shared by Malaika on Instagram. READ MORE

