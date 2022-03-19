News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi-Kishida Meet; Govt to Spend Rs 7,000 Cr by 2023 to Manage 5 Key Borders and Other Stories

PM Modi-Kishida Meet: $42 Billion Investment Plan, Ukraine Situation to Feature in Talks

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday arrived in India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 14th India-Japan annual summit. His two-day visit will entail means to strengthen the bilateral, economic and strategic partnership between India and Japan. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has received Kishida at Palam airport in Delhi. READ MORE

Mercury Rising: What’s Behind the Searing Heat Wave Sweeping Western India? | Explained

As maximum temperatures remain above normal for most parts of the north-western plains, Delhi and the adjoining areas have escaped the searing heatwave so far that has swept parts of West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. READ MORE

Sonia Gandhi Was Receptive to Suggestions, No Dispute on Leadership: G-23’s Azad to News18

Senior Congress leader and a member of the Group of 23 bloc Ghulam Nabi Azad has told News18 that party president Sonia Gandhi has been receptive to the suggestions made by the dissenting lobby following drubbing in Assembly election 2022 that saw the Congress lose power in Punjab. READ MORE

‘Would’ve Chopped The Batter’s Head Off’: Akhtar Recalls His Fiery On-field Battle With Ponting

Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan is one of the major talking points in the cricketing circle. After a dull encounter in Rawalpindi, the recently-concluded Karachi Test brought back fan’s interest in the series which is happening after 28 long years. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Steps Away from Her Banner Clean Slate Filmz: ‘Will Dedicate Time to My First Love’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to focus on her “first love" which is acting. The actress made the announcement on her Instagram account by sharing a lengthy note. READ MORE

Cross-border Terrorism in Mind, Govt to Spend Rs 7,000 Cr by 2023 to Transform, Manage 5 Key Borders

While cross-border terrorism and crimes remain major concerns, by 2023 the Narendra Modi-led government will have spent close to Rs 7,000 crore since 2020 to transform the infrastructure at and manage five key borders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told parliament about the project on different occasions. New projects have also been initiated from a particular fund for border infrastructure. READ MORE

