News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Ram Temple and Other Top Stories

‘Janmabhoomi Liberated Today’: Ram Temple Construction Begins in Ayodhya With Silver Brick Laid by PM Modi

Declaring August 5 as a “golden day” in India’s history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke ground and laid a silver brick, the first in the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the site believed to be the Hindu god’s birthplace and where the Babri Masjid once stood. Modi offered prayers to nine stone blocks with Lord Ram inscribed on it amid chanting of religious hymns to symbolise the start of construction, which is expected to take three and a half years. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Centre Gives Nod for CBI Probe, SC Says Truth Should Come Out

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the truth behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter. The court also directed Maharashtra and Bihar governments, and Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh to file their replies within three days on a plea by actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. READ MORE

After Massive Blast that Killed Over 100, Lebanon Has Less Than a Month's Reserves of Grain Left

Lebanon’s main grain silo at Beirut port was destroyed in a blast, leaving the nation with less than a month’s reserves of the grain but still with enough flour to avoid a crisis, the economy minister said on Wednesday. Lebanese rescue workers have continued to dig through the mangled wreckage of buildings looking for survivors after the massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across the city, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000. READ MORE

'Superhero' 6-Year-Old Who Saved Sister From Lethal Dog Attack Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Bridger Walker and his bravery is already well-known to netizens. The six-year-old won hearts when he saved his younger sister from a brutal dog attack, sustaining grievous injury himself. Walker, who received 90 stitches and was made ‘Honorary World Champ’, celebrated Raksha Bandhan recently with his sister. His aunt shared a photo of the sweet moment on Twitter, inviting others also to celebrate with them. READ MORE

Photo of Mask-less Students Crammed in US School That Reopened after Covid-19 Causes Outrage

With some schools in the state of Georgia in United States opening for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, parents are becoming increasingly worried about their children's safety. And images going viral from a school where maskless children can be seem crammed in a hallway without maintaining social distancing is only adding to the concerns. In a viral photo from Georgia's Paulding County, children can be seen crowding a packed hallway in North Paulding High School in Dallas which opened on Monday. In-person schools were also opened in two suburban Atlanta school districts. READ MORE