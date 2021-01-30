News18 Evening Digest: PM Says Proposal to Suspend Farm Laws Still Stands; Covovax Has Shown 'Excellent Results' and Other Top Stories

Centre's Proposal to Suspend Farm Laws Still Stands, PM Modi Tells All-party Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told leaders of various political parties that his government has been continuously trying to resolve the issues raised by protesting farmers through talks, sources said. Addressing floor leaders of various political parties at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session, Modi said the Centre's proposal on the three new agriculture laws still stands, the sources added. Modi said the government still stands by the proposal given to the protesting farmers of suspending the three contentious farm laws for 18 months. Read More

Poonawalla Says Covovax Shown ‘Excellent Results’, Hopes to Launch it by June

Aday after Serum Institute of India (SII) sought the Drugs Controller General of India’s approval to conduct a small domestic trial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Saturday the company is hopeful of launching the vaccine by June this year. The vaccine will be launched under the local brand Covovax. Poonawalla said that SII's partnership with Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials for effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, has published 'excellent efficacy results'. Read More

Former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee Likely to Join BJP Today

Hours after former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quit the Trinamool Congress party, Union home minister Amit Shah called him up and said that he was a 'fighter'. Banerjee has now reached Delhi to meet Shah along with former TMC leaders Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal and Rathin Chakraborti, along with BJP's Mukul Roy, and Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, had also spoken to Banerjee, a former forest minister who represented the Domjur assembly seat. Banerjee has already resigned as an MLA. Read More

Elon Musk vs Randeep Hothi: Who is Indian-American Student Suing Tesla for Defamation and Winning?

In a case that will go down in history as a first, an Indian-American student has Randeep Hothi managed to win round one of his legal battles with millionaire Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO was recently unable to stay a defamation lawsuit filed by Hothi, an ardent critic of Tesla, against Musk after a California judge dismissed his pleas that the case was baseless and an attempt to silence the millionaire's free speech, Bloomberg reported. Read More

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Once Asked for My Private Parts' Photos, Alleges Roadies Winner Vikas Khoker

Roadies 9’ winner Vikas Khoker has accused Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta of sexual misconduct. Khoker has claimed that Gupta is trying to gain the audience's sympathy by crying in the show. He added that Gupta is being punished for what has done with others. In an interview to a Hindi daily, Khoker alleged that Gupta approached him to fulfil his sexual desire. This was the time when Gupta was working with actor Parth Samthaan at Balaji Telefilms, Khoker claimed. Read More

Tech Launches This Week: FAU-G, Sony A1, Razer Viper, Moto Edge S and More

With the first month of 2021 already at its close, the world of technology continues to come up with product launches every week. This week, the list of notable launches have been smaller than previous weeks, and for the first time, but despite that, hasn't really been short of interesting products that bring something new with them to the portfolio. The most notable launch this week was FAU-G -- a mobile game that had been hyped up to replace the banned PUBG Mobile in India. On the hardware front, Sony led the pack with its incredible Alpha 1 (or Sony a1) mirrorless camera that squarely targets professionals. Here are all the products that were launched in the world of technology, over the past week. Read More