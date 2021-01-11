News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Says Centre to Bear Vaccination Cost of Healthcare Workers, Virushka Blessed With Girl & Other Top Stories

Centre Will Bear Vaccination Cost of Healthcare, Frontline Workers, be Single Agency for All Purchases to Avoid Confusion, PM Modi Tells CMs

Cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CMs on Monday. PM Modi is is discussing the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out with chief ministers of all states. A day before several states said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of nationwide roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine from January 16. This includes identification of vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers. LIVE UPDATES HERE

SC Says Will Stay Implementation of Farm Laws if Govt Does Not, Likely to Form Committee to End Deadlock

The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse. Indicating amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws, the apex court refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a long rope. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed with a Baby Girl

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy. Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat." READ MORE

Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in 10 States So Far Including Delhi, Uttarakhand & Maharashtra: Govt

The Centre on Monday said bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states so far and stressed on increased surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms. "Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country," the department of animal husbandry and dairying said in a statement. The outbreak was confirmed in seven states — Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh — as on January 10. On Monday, bird flu has also been confirmed in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. READ MORE

What Happened When Pranab Mukherjee Got a New Year Card from Obama and His Dogs

Pranab Mukherjee's latest book, the fourth volume of his memoirs titled The Presidential Years, started a controversy weeks before its impending publication. Mukherjee's children-- Abhijit and Sharmistha started a Twitter war over the publication of the book with Sharmistha batting for its release and Abhijit asking the publishers to stop it. However, despite their differences, the book was out last week and it instantly grabbed many headlines for Pranab Mukherjee's candid comments and contemplation on the downfall of Congress, his comparison of the two Indian prime ministers with whom he had worked, Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh. It also includes his version on many international and domestic events. READ MORE

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin Script India's Great Test Escape at the SCG

A stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result. READ MORE