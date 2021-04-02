News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Says 'Metro Man' Sreedharan a 'Game Changer' in Kerala Politics and Other Top Stories

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: PM Modi Says Metro Man Sreedharan Has Been ‘Game Changer’ in Kerala Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai hit out at the DMK and Congress alliance saying they did not understand the ethos of the region. In Kerala, Modi hit out at the UDF and LDF saying they had committed seven sins. LIVE NOW

UP Men Held For Brutally Torturing Dalit Youth on Suspicion of Having Affair With Their Kin

A 22-year-old Dalit man was allegedly held captive and tortured by four people, who also inserted an iron rod in his rectum, here on suspicion that he was having an affair with a girl of their family, police said on Friday. The accused have been arrested and the victim rushed to the district hospital where his condition was stated to be serious, they said. READ MORE

Covid-19 Second Wave in India May Peak by Mid-April, Followed by Sharp Decline: Scientists

Scientists have predicted using a mathematical model that the ongoing second-wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country could peak by mid-April, following which the infections may see a steep decline by the end of May. During the first wave of COVID-19 infections across India, the mathematical approach, named SUTRA, predicted that the initial surge of infections in August would peak by September and lower in February 2021. READ MORE

‘I am Winning from Nandigram But…’ Mamata Banerjee Warns Voters Against BJP’s ‘Money Power’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged voters to help TMC score a landslide victory in the assembly elections and alleged that anything less may help the BJP form a government because of horse-trading. Addressing a public meeting in Dinhata in Cooch Behar, she said, “I am winning from Nandigram but this election is not about me. You have to assure that TMC should win more than 200 seats otherwise BJP will use their money power to buy traitors.” READ MORE

Nearly 100 Leaders Appointed by Ex-CM Trivendra Removed From Uttarakhand Govt Bodies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttarakhand government on Friday ordered the removal of nearly 100 leaders appointed in various state-run bodies by former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post on March 9. “Barring those appointed in the constitutional positions for a fixed term, appointment of all others including advisors, chairman and vice chairman in boards, corporations etc. stands cancel,” read an order released on Friday and signed by chief secretary Om Prakash. READ MORE

Arjun Bijlani on His Preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Possibility of Participating in Bigg Boss 15

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has entertained the audience with his popular TV shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, is all geared up to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actor has already started his preparation for the stunt-based reality show, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Arjun said that he’d been meaning to participate on the show for a while now but had to pass it on everytime due to filming conflicts. READ MORE

Load, Aim, Shoot: Ajay Devgn’s Powerful Avatar From RRR Movie Unleashed on Birthday

The first look of Ajay Devgn’s cameo in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus has been revealed via a motion poster on his birthday. The filmmaker shared the motion poster with the tweet, “LOAD… AIM… SHOOT… He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie.” Ajay responded, “Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character.” READ MORE