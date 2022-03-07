News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin, Urges Him To Hold Direct Talks With Zelensky and Other Stories

PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin, Urges Him To Hold Direct Talks With Zelensky

Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday. People familiar with the developments told CNNNews18 that the phone call between both leaders lasted for more than 50 minutes. Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. PM Modi urged Vladimir Putin to speak directly to Ukrainian president Zelensky even as delegations from both sides began their third round of discussion to cease hostilities between both nations. READ MORE

NSE Co-location Scam: Ex-NSE CEO, former NSE Executive Arrested; A Timeline of Events

NSE Scam: CBI on Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former CEO and MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE), in a case of bourse manipulation. This is the second high-profile arrest in the case, with the agency last month arresting Anand Subramanian, NSE’s former group operating officer and Ramkrishna’s deputy and confidante. READ MORE

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Third Round of Talks Today; Sumy Evacuation ‘Aborted’ Due to ‘Non-conducive’ Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s Sumy at the earliest, official sources said. READ MORE

UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: 46.6% Polling Till 3pm; Akhilesh Sees Politics in Evacuation Drive in Ukraine

Over 35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first six hours of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday. Voting started at 7 am and will end at 4 pm in Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm. READ MORE

Exit Polls Today: When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results for 2022 Assembly Elections

After the seventh and final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, the Assembly elections in five states will come to an end on Monday. The results of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will be announced on March 10. However, voters keenly watch out for what the exit polls say, giving a good idea of how the high-stakes battles on D-Day might play out. READ MORE

PAN Card Holders Could be Fined Rs 10,000 for Each Non-Compliance if They Do not Do This

If your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your Aadhaar Card, your PAN card will become inoperative, starting from April 1, 2022. The income tax department has extended the deadline till March 31, 2022 within which all PAN cards in India must be linked with Aadhaar cards. All such PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar cards, would be declared inoperative after the deadline ends. READ MORE

