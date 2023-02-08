News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Tears Into Congress in Lok Sabha Address And Other Top Stories

2004 to 2014 Was ‘Blackout Era’…Mired in Scams, PM Modi Tears Into Congress in Lok Sabha Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament. READ MORE

Exclusive | Thorat Ache for Congress in Maharashtra: Raised Issues to Keep Party United, Says CLP Leader

All is not well in Maharashtra Congress. And the infighting has led to a political turmoil now, when one of the senior-most leaders and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Balasaheb Thorat has shot off his resignation letter to the party high command, saying he can’t work with state unit president Nana Patole anymore. READ MORE

‘ED United Oppn’, ‘2004-14 Decade of Scams’, ‘India Beacon of Hope’: Top Quotes from Modi’s Fiery Address

Aday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched scathing attacks on the grand-old-party. As the Prime Minister tore into Congress, the opposition members raised “Adani, Adani" slogans and some of them even walked out of the house during the PM’s speech. READ MORE

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Above 11,200; MEA Says 3,000 Indians in Turkey, 1 Untraceable

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 11,200 as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold. 8,574 people died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake, bringing the total tally over 11,000 mark. READ MORE

RBI Hikes Repo Rate by 25 bps, Launches UPI for Tourists From G-20 Countries

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) announced its latest bi-monthly monetary and credit policy on Wednesday, 8 February, concluding a 3-day meeting. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced repo rate increase by 25 basis points to 6.5 %. The decision was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. MPC decision was by 4 out of 6 majority. READ MORE

PM 1, Kharge 0: Modi’s Recycled Plastic Jacket Wins Praises, Cong Chief’s Louis Vuitton Scarf Stirs Row

As the ruckus over the Adani Group continues to disrupt Parliament proceedings during this budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday made headlines for totally non-political reasons in Rajya Sabha. READ MORE

ICC Announces Dates & Venue for World Test Championship 2021-23 Final

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the dates for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final. The mouth-watering game will be played at the London Oval, from 7 to 11 June with a reserve day in place (12 June). READ MORE

Route Diversions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Tomorrow for Prez Visit, Traffic to be Hit | Details

Traffic movement is likely to be hit on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) due to restrictions for six hours on Thursday, February 9, due to President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan.An advisory by police said traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm. READ MORE

