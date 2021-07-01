News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Thanks Medical Fraternity; Switzerland, 7 EU Nations Add Covishield in Green Passport List & Other Top Stories

‘Like Gods’: This is How PM Modi Thanked the Medical Fraternity on Doctor’s Day | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day today and thanked them for risking their own lives to save countless others as the Covid-19 pandemic tears through India for the second time since last year. The event was organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Doctors’ Day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. Read More

Switzerland, 7 EU Countries Add SII’s Covishield in Green Passport List Day After India’s Request

A day after India formally requested European Union member states to include both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN in their exemption list for the passport, Switzerland and seven EU countries have added the Serum Institute-manufactured Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are the seven EU member countries that accepted COVISHIELD vaccine on Thursday. Read More

Kerala Police to Take Action Against Drivers Talking on Phone Using Handsfree Device

It has been illegal to talk on the phone while driving for a long time in India. To add to it, police in Kerala have taken it upon themselves to book and fine anyone who is using a hands-free device to talk on the phone while driving. As the lockdown restrictions ease around the country, people are commuting more, this is also leading to a rise in accident cases. That is why the police will now implement the law which was notified back in 2019. Read More

No Life Sentence for Kidnapper If Victim Treated Well: Supreme Court

If an abducted person is not assaulted or threatened to be killed and treated well, then the kidnapper cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 364A of Indian Penal Code, the Supreme Court has said. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy made the observation while setting aside the conviction of an auto driver in Telangana who had kidnapped a minor and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his father. Read More

‘Hungama 2’ Trailer is Out and OG Radheshyam Tiwari Fans Have Given Their Verdict With Memes

The much-anticipated trailer of Priyadarshan’s ‘Hungama 2’ dropped on YouTube on Thursday. The upcoming comedy movie that stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles, is the sequel of 2003’s ‘Hungama,’ a movie that has, over the years, achieved somewhat of a cult status among Bollywood bingers and meme community. The arrival of the trailer took fans back to the good ol’ days albeit not for all the right reasons. Comparisons were immediately drawn and understandably so and the loyal fans of Priyadarshan-directed movies made a lot of ‘Hungama’ on microblogging site Twitter expressing their feelings around the sequel. Read More

Novak Djokovic’s ‘Spider-man’ Avatar during Wimbledon Inspires Memes

Novak Djokovic is a Tennis world no.1 player but if given an opportunity he may also give a stiff competition to Spider-Man. The Serbian athlete, who is currently participating in the Wimbledon Championship, shared a picture on his Twitter handle on Wednesday that showed him stretching full-length to reach for the ball at the court. The Serb was playing against South African player Kevin Anderson on Wednesday. Realising how the picture was the perfect fodder for meme consuming netizens, Djokovic encouraged his followers to come up with their creations. Captioning the post, the 34-year-old tennis player wrote, “Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin.” Read More

Kolkata Cop Killed, 13 Injured After Bus Carrying Passengers Hits Fort William Wall

A police constable died and 13 others suffered injuries on Thursday when a bus carrying passengers hit the wall adjoining a gate of Fort William — the Army’s Eastern Command headquarters — with its driver having lost control on the wheels, an officer said. The minibus, which was on its way to Howrah from Metiabruz, mowed down the motorcycle-borne police constable before it crashed into the brick wall of the British-era fort near Hastings area around 12.30 pm, he said. Read More

