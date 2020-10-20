News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi to Address Nation at 6pm, Parties in Bihar Flout SC Rules on Naming Candidates with Criminal Past and Other Top Stories

PM to Address Nation at 6pm, Likely to Speak About Covid Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today tweeted to say he will address the nation at 6pm. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he wrote, urging citizens to tune in. Although Modi did not specify, it is likely his address will be about the coronavirus situation in the country as the festive season has begun. During his address, Modi might appeal to the people to remain cautious about the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming festivals. Read More

All Political Parties in Bihar Flout SC Rules on Naming Candidates with Criminal Past: Poll Watchdog ADR

A-n audit has found that major political parties contesting the Bihar Assembly elections are openly flouting guidelines issued by the Supreme Court while nominating candidates with criminal antecedents. The upcoming polls will be the first to be held after the apex court issued guidelines on February, this year, mandating political parties to give reasons for selection of candidates with criminal antecedents and to provide reasons stating why other individuals without such history could not be nominated for the same. Read More

Pfizer, BioNTech Start Combined Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate in Japan

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus. The study will recruit 160 people aged from 20 to 85, the firms said in a statement. Earlier, they had agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021. Read More

Answer to Cricketer Muralitharan's Biopic Row Lies in Sri Lanka's Troubled Past and Its Link with India

Muttiah Muralitharan is not new to controversies. He was baptized by fire. When he made debut for Sri Lanka, his bowling action was termed suspect and he was almost dismissed from the World Cricket arena. With sheer grit and determination, he faced all that and made it very big. His “doosra” is now part of the World Cricket. Arjuna Ranatunga, the 1996 World Cup winning captain who has the distinction of leading the island nation for over a decade backed him fully to make Murali the legend he is today. Read More

WhatsApp Web is Getting Voice and Video Calls Soon

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp might bring voice and video calls to WhatsApp web soon. A report has said that the feature was found in a recent update to the web client in version 2.2043.7 of WhatsApp web. According to the report in WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be made available in a future build. Further, the report said that WhatsApp is considering to offer the new feature in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta stage. Read More

'Back in the Beehive': Response to Jacinda Ardern's Victory Selfie Proves 'Jacindamania' Lives On

Days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election Saturday, a victory selfie that she posted on her Instagram account has been going viral. In the rather candid post she shared on the photo-sharing platform, Ardern wrote, "Back in the Beehive. A chance to catch up with our new MPs, thank the team who were working behind the scenes during the last six weeks, and to feel grateful just for being here again". Read More