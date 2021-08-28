News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi to Inaugurate Renovated Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Complex and Other Top Stories

PM Modi to Inaugurate Jallianwala Bagh Smarak Via Video Conference Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak displaying “the horrific massacre of April 1919" in Amritsar via video conference. He will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the Smarak in Amritsar, according to an official press release. The event will also showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex. Read More

Fraudsters Now Using Names of Govt Schemes to Defraud People, PIB Issues Alert

It’s not the first time you are going to read about online fraudsters. They deploy new tactics now and then to defraud people of their money. And the latest is that these online scamsters have started using the names of government schemes to swindle the hard-earned money of people. The Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s Fact Check team has tweeted, saying that the fraudsters were now using names of government schemes to fraud people. Read More

Mumbai: 80% of Nariman Point, Mantralaya Will be Under Water by 2050, Warns BMC Chief

Ringing the alarm bells for climate change and how it will affect Mumbai, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal made a sinister prediction on Saturday and said that by 2050, a major portion of South Mumbai, including the business district of Nariman Point and state secretariat Mantralaya, will go under water due to the rising sea levels. Read More

R K Singh Urges Union, Chief Ministers to Switch to EVs for Official Duties

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, Power Minister R K Singh has urged all union ministers and chief ministers to switch over to electric vehicles for all official purposes. According to a power ministry statement, Singh has shot off letters to his union cabinet colleagues as well as all chief ministers in this regard. Read More

Nagpur Man Falls off Vehicle While Trying to Spit Tobacco, Dies

A man died in Jalalkheda area of Nagpur after he lost his balance and fell off a pick up van after opening the door to spit out ‘kharra’, a mixture of areca nut and tobacco, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Prafulla Bagde (27), a resident of Warud in Amravati district, a Jalalkheda police station official said. Read More

India vs England: Pitch Invader Jarvo Banned for Life from Headingley Stadium

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo69’, who has intruded into the field of play during the last Test match at Lord’s and the ongoing Headingley game, will be banned for life on charges of security breach, English county sources said on Saturday. Read More

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Rakesh Kumar in Pre-quarters, Shyam Sundar Swami Bows Out

India continued to have a mixed day at the Tokyo Paralympic Games archery competition as Rakesh Kumar made it to the pre-quarterfinals while Shyam Sundar Swami crashed out of the Men’s Individual Compound Open. Kumar, the 35-year-old from Katra near Jammu, defeated Hong Kong’s Ka Chuen Ngai while Swami went down to Matt Stutzman of the United States in the 1/16 Elimination round. Read More

