News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi to Launch World's Longest Cruise On Friday; Congress Govt in Himachal to Restore Old Pension Scheme & Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are the covering all about world’s longest river cruise to be launched by PM Modi on Friday. We are also looking at latest updates in the Joshimath ‘sinking’ crisis.

PM Modi to Launch World’s Longest Cruise: What are MV Ganga Vilas & Tent City? EXPLAINED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, and inaugurate Tent City in Varanasi via video conferencing on Friday. During the event, he will also inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1000 crore. READ MORE

Part of Poll Promise, Congress Govt in Himachal to Restore Old Pension Scheme in First Cabinet Meet on Friday

The newly formed Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh will take up the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its first cabinet meeting on Friday. The promise of reviving OPS is believed to have played an important role in bringing the Congress to power in the hill state. READ MORE

‘Was Unzipping for Sexual Desire? No’: Shankar Mishra’s Defense for Bail in Court in Air India ‘Peeing’ Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg reserved the order on the plea, which said that Mishra has “no criminal antecedents and is not in a position to influence the witnesses". It added that the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant’s modesty. READ MORE

Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Aid for Affected Families in Joshimath; Cracks Appear in Houses of Karnaprayag, Chamba

Preparations to demolish two hotels in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath marked “unstable” due to the cracks, began on Tuesday. Apart from hotels – Malari Inn and Mount View – other such structures will also be demolished to control the issue of land subsidence in the area. However, owners from both the hotels protested demanding compensation. LATEST UPDATES

Planning to Visit US? Appointments for These Visa Categories Could Be Available within a Day

The waiting time to get an appointment in India for a visa interview for travel to the United States will take at least 1,000 days in some consulates in India. This issue has been discussed between top officials and ministers of both nations and authorities are trying to find a solution to the problem. READ MORE

7th Pay Commission: Interest Rates on House Building Advance Likely to be Increased

Central Government employees are eligible for low-interest House Building Advances (HBA). HBA is now subject to an interest rate of 7.1%. Through an office memo dated April 1, 2022, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs lowered the rate of interest on HBA to 7.1% till March 31 , 2023. However, from the new financial year the Centre is likely to increase the interest rates on HBA. READ MORE

RRR’s Golden Globes Win: SS Rajamouli And Team’s Iconic Moments At The Award Ceremony

The whole country danced to the beats of music composer MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu yet again. SS Rajamouli’s larger-than-life movie RRR, after creating waves in Hollywood, made history as its highly energetic song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. It was a monumental day for the team as MM Keeravani accepted the prestigious and his first Golden Globe Award while the entire team applauded and cheered. The magnum opus was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film but Argentina’s movie titled Argentina, 1985 won the award. For the unversed, Golden Globe has kick-started the award season in Hollywood. READ MORE

Prithvi Shaw Smashes 379 in Ranji Trophy, Records 2nd Highest Score in Indian FC History

Prithvi Shaw etched his name in the history books as he played a sensational 379-run knock for Mumbai in their ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday, January 11. READ MORE

