News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Unveils Logo, Theme & Website G20 Presidency; Deve Gowda Readies JDS for Battle in Karnataka & More

To his admirers, he is almost divine. To his rivals, he is the most ruthless, manipulative and unscrupulous politician. The most written-about leader in Karnataka's political history, H D Deve Gowda, recently turned 90 and completed 60 years in electoral politics.He is currently the only lawmaker in India, who has been a member of State legislature or Parliament since 1962, with a total break of just six years. Two of his contemporaries with over 50 years in the legislature – Virbhadra Singh of Himachal Pradesh and M Karunanidhi of Tamil Nadu — are no more.

Two women were brutally beaten, molested and iron rods were inserted in their private parts by a group of men over claims of the survivors being "lesbians" in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Tuesday. The two girls were sleeping in a room on the night of October 25 in Authua village when a group of men barged into the house. Three men, including relatives of the victims, raised questions about why the girls were sharing the same bed. The trio then brutally hit them and burnt their pelvis area with hot rods for being "lesbians".

The logo of India's G20 Presidency was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, along with its theme and website. The logo was much awaited, as it represents India's "message and overarching priorities" to the world, the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Monday. As PM Modi unveiled the logo consisting of a blooming lotus and its seven petals, he said, "The World is going through the after effects of a disruptive Once in a century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty. The Symbol of the lotus in G20 Logo is representation of hope in these times."

In school, we all were taught to write a leave application. We used to write them during exams or when we needed to inform the teacher of the reason for leave. Be it English, Hindi or any regional language, every letter has a certain pattern. However, an old post shared by an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Arpit Verma is of a leave application written by a student.

The board exams 2023 are a few months away. While several boards such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have released the detailed timetable of the 10th and 12th board exams, others including central boards like CBSE and CISCE are expected to release the date sheet by this month.

