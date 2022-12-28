News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Admitted to Hospital, Condition Stable and Other Top Stories

LIVE: PM Modi With Mother Heeraben at Ahmedabad Hospital, Her Condition Said to be Stable; Prayers Cut Across Political Divide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted at a hospital in Gujarat after her health deteriorated last night. PM Modi arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother is admitted. READ MORE

Uzbekistan Investigates Deaths of 18 Children ‘after Consuming Made-in-India Syrup’, WHO Assisting Probe

After the Gambian children’s death controversy, the health ministry of Uzbekistan has alleged that 18 kids have died in the country after consuming medicines manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company. READ MORE

Punjab RPG Attacks: Probe Points to Canada And Pak-based Gangster-terrorists with ISI Calling The Shots

The recent incidents of RPG attacks in Punjab have alarmed security agencies, with intelligence inputs unravelling a nexus between Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder Rinda to foment trouble in the border state. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi’s Touching Moment with Mother Sonia at Congress Foundation Day Event Wins Internet | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended party’s 138th Foundation Day celebration in New Delhi where he shared a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi. READ MORE

The Cholas Are Back! Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 Teaser, Release Date Out, Details Inside

After a lot of anticipation, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan announced the release date of the second instalment of the film and shared a teaser as well. On Wednesday, Kyca Productions took to social media to share the teaser and reveal that the sequel to the Mani Ratnam directorial will release on April 28, 2023. The teaser featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vandhiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. READ MORE

Year Ender 2022: India Dominated Bilateral Meetings But Fizzled Out in Multi-team Events

From Indian cricket’s perspective, 2022 was a year that promised plenty but delivered little. The headlines were dominated by the change of guard at the helm - both the team and management level - and the trend continues. Expectedly, the Indian men’s team played plenty of cricket throughout but produced contrasting results in bilateral and multi-team events. While they were, more or less, dominant in one-on-one exchanges but their annoying propensity to crash and burn in continental/global events remained. READ MORE

Housing Minister Launches Guidelines On Cities Rankings On Finance, Beauty For Urban Rejuvenation

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday released draft guidelines for a new ranking system of cities based on financial performance, ‘City Finance Rankings’, and beautification, ‘City Beauty Competition’, to analyse and help urban local bodies (ULBs) identify areas for improvement. READ MORE

