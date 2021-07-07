News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's New Cabinet of Ministers to Take Oath Today, Haiti Prez Assassinated & Other Top Stories

PM Modi’s New Cabinet of Ministers: Who’s in | Full List Here

As many as 43 leaders will take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion - the first in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s second term. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur are among those who will take the oath, sources say. READ MORE

Haiti President Jovenel Moise Assassinated At His Home, Says Interim PM

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country. Moise’s injured wife was in the hospital, according to Joseph, who urged the public to remain calm, and insisted the police and army would ensure the population’s safety. READ MORE

After Black Fungus, now ‘Bone Death’ Scare Emerges: New Post Covid Complication Explained

After Mucormycosis, a new disease that causes the death of bone tissues is posing new threats for Covid-19 survivors. Three confirmed cases of ‘Bone Death’ have already been reported in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. The 3 patients, under the age of 40, developed the disease 2 months after they were treated for Covid-19. READ MORE

Paytm $2.3-Bn IPO: 11 Chinese Nationals Replaced on the Board. What We Know So Far

In the wake of the upcoming IPO for the fintech giant, Paytm, 11 Chinese nationals who were on the board, have been replaced by US and Indian nationals. Despite this, there are no changes in the existing shareholdings in the company according to a report by Reuters. READ MORE

Call Centre Racket Busted In Delhi Duping US Citizens

In a major crackdown on fake international call centres in the National Capital, the Delhi police busted two such firms and arrested close to 100 people including 20 women. Senior officers said the employees of the call centre used to call citizens in the United States of America and dupe them posing as employees of the Social Security Administration Department. READ MORE

Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Indian women cricket team players Shafali Verma and Sneha Rana were on Wednesday nominated for ICC Women’s Player-of-the-Month award for June. Batter Shafali and all-rounder Sneh face competition for the award from England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who too has been nominated. READ MORE

