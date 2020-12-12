News18 Evening Digest: PM Says Agri Reforms Will Increase Farmers' Income, 8 Injured in Hyderabad Factory Fire and Other Top Stories

Agri Reforms Will Create New Markets, Increase Income of Farmers, Says PM Modi as Agitation Intensifies

The new agri laws will bring down barriers between agricultural and associated sectors, creating new markets for the farmers who will gain from technological advances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. PM Modi was speaking at the 93rd annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Read more

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Hyderabad, 8 Injured

Eight people were injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, on Saturday. The blaze was almost brought under control and efforts to fully douse the fire were on, police said. Read more

'Not Accountable to Home Minister': TMC Hits Out on Summons Over JP Nadda's Convoy Attack

Senior Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday, saying that West Bengal’s chief secretary and director-general of police were summoned to Delhi over the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy with ”political motive”, asserting that law and order is a state subject. Read more

Attack on Nadda Convoy: MHA Calls 3 West Bengal IPS Officers to Serve in Central Deputation

Close on the heels of summoning of West Bengal chief secretary and DGP to Delhi to discuss alleged lapses in BJP president JP Nadda's security, the Union home ministry has now asked for three IPS officers who were on duty to be transferred out of the state. Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) and Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) have been called to Delhi on central deputation. Read more

Peru Suspends Clinical Trials of Chinese Covid Vaccine After Detecting Neurological Issues

Peru has temporarily suspended clinical trials of a Covid vaccine made by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm after detecting neurological problems in one of its test volunteers. The National Institute of Health said Friday that it had decided to interrupt the trial after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms, according to local media. Read more

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named TIME 'Person of the Year'. Twitter Thinks Frontline Workers Deserve It

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" for their election victory over Donald Trump. However, for many internet users, this title should have gone to healthcare workers who have not only fought on the frontline but have also been in the news the most this year. Read more

Rohit Sharma 'Clinically Fit', but Final Selection Call to be Taken Only After Quarantine in Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced that Rohit Sharma is 'clinically fit' and will travel to Australia, but will have to continue working on his endurance. A final call on his participation in the Test series will be taken after his quarantine period in Australia, the BCCI added. Read more