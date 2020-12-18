News18 Evening Digest: PM Says Ready for Clause-by-Clause Discussion on New Farm Laws and Other Top Stories

New Farm Laws Not Brought in Overnight, Ready for Clause-by-Clause Discussion, PM Tells Farmers

Farmers need not worry about abolition of the Minimum Support Price or mandi system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a nearly hour long address to farmers on Friday. He added that his government was willing to discuss the three new agri-marketing reforms, which has triggered massive protests by the farming community, clause-by-clause. Addressing farmers from Madhya Pradesh via video link as part of the government's outreach program, Modi said he was ready "with folded hands and bowed head" to talk on every issue. "The country's farmers and their interests are among our top priorities," the PM said as protests by more than 30 farmer unions continued for the 23rd day at Delhi's borders.

CBI Files Chargesheet Against All 4 Accused in Hathras Case, Report Says Victim Was Gangraped, Murdered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the four so-called upper caste men accused in the Hathras case, wherein a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The Uttar Pradesh police had previously claimed the victim had not been gangraped. However, the CBI has said the victim was gangraped and murdered by the accused. The special report has been filed under the SC ST Atrocities Act; Section 376 D, which pertains to rape; Section 302, which pertains to murder; and Sections 354 and 376 A.

Mamata Banerjee Govt May Move SC as MHA Piles Pressure on Central Deputation of 3 Bengal IPS Officers

The West Bengal government is likely to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the union home ministry's decision to call three IPS officers belonging to the state cadre, on central deputation, while also finalising their new postings against existing vacancies in Central police organisations. A final decision, sources said, will be taken after a virtual meeting is held between the MHA and the state government on Friday evening over the law and order situation in the state.

Audit Finds Violation of Labour Laws Led to Violence at Apple Supplier Wistron's Plant

Alabour office's preliminary investigation into violence last weekend at a factory run by Apple supplier Wistron found several violations by the Taiwanese firm and its vendors, according to its report reviewed by Reuters. Angry workers complaining about the non-payment of wages for months smashed equipment and iPhone models on Saturday at the Wistron plant, about 50 km from the tech hub of Bengaluru, costing the company millions of dollars in damage and forcing it to shut the site.

'Eaten Canteen Food?' Twitter's New Meme 'What's in The Vaccine' is a Dig at Covid Skeptics

as vaccines are finally starting to be circulated, some skeptics aren't still sure whether they should take it. This may be a result of the newness of the vaccine, there's no long-term survey and proof it is 100% full-proof, only clinical trials to go by it. Some people, however, only believe in misinformation and want to know the exact components of 'what's in the vaccine,' and this fueled by the anti-vaxxers movement only gets worse. Twitter, however, has collectively started a new meme on why you don't have to worry about "what's in the vaccine" if you've taken part in several social situations before without hesitation.

'All Because of These Sick Men': Kerala Actor Reveals She Was Groped in a Mall in Emotional IG Post

Shedding lights yet again on the lack of safe public spaces for women, Kerala actor Anna Ben Nayarambalam shared a moving social media note to reveal a harrowing incident of sexual harassment. The actor, known for her role in Kumbalini Nights, shared that she was groped by a man inside a mall in Kochi while she was visiting with her family. The incident took place inside the popular Lulu mall in Kochi.

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: India End Day With Lead of 62 Runs

India bowled out Australia for 191 for a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs on the second day of the first Day/Night Test here on Friday. India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six. The visitors were cleaned up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval. However, India staged a remarkable fightback with the ball as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the hosts to 79 for five.